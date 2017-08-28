Waiter Fired For Posting On FB 'Cheap' Harvey Evacuees Should 'Drown'

A waiter was fired from the Rainforest Cafe in San Antonio, Texas after he viciously attacked customers, who were Hurricane Harvey evacuees, in a Facebook post.

While many, if not most, are responding to those caught in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey with compassion, an unfortunate few are responding with cruelty. A waiter lost his job at the Rainforest Cafe in San Antonio, Texas after he viciously attacked some of his customers, who were Houston evacuees, in a Facebook post.

The waiter was apparently expressing anger over some customers asking for a discount and then leaving him without a tip. On the San Antonio Craigslist Facebook page, he referred to them as "cheap evacuees" and remarked that they should "f***ing drown" and "die slow."

"F*** each and every one of y'all go back to Houston, Galveston, and Corpus, and f***ing drown!!!" part of the post read. "Idgaf this is how I get paid if you not gonna pay me for your good service then die slow B**ches you and your family!!! Idgaf!!!"



According to The San Antonio Express-News, furious users were able to screenshot the former waiter's rant before he deleted it, circulating the images and calling on The Rainforest Cafe to fire him.

"It was brought to our attention that an employee of Rainforest Cafe in San Antonio shared personal comments on a private group Facebook page," Kieth Beitler, senior vice president and COO of The Rainforest Cafe's parent company Landry, stated in an email to The San Antonio Express-News. "This is not reflective of our company's views and this employee is no longer employed with us. Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey's devastation."

Waiters in America rely on their tips to make a living, but Harvey victims are relying on the rest of America's kindness and empathy to weather the drastic changes to their lives. The impact of Harvey is a call to put the nation's most vulnerable first, and this waiter failed to answer.

