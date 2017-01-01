Waitress Claims Coworker Took Her Half Of Their $300K Lottery Winnings

A waitress from Arkansas has accused her friend and coworker of stealing her half of a $300,000 winning scratch off lotto ticket that they had agreed to share.

A waitress at Sportsmans Drive-In, located in Stuttgart, Arkansas, is claiming that her coworker and friend of nearly 10 years, has run off with her portion of a winning lotto ticket.

The waitress, Leslie Underwood, said her boss, Lucky, gave her and her coworker, Mandy Vanhouten, the scratch-off lottery tickets as a Christmas gift on the condition that they split the winnings if they won anything.

"He told us whatever we won, it would be split between us for our Christmas bonus," Underwood told KARK in an interview.

The two waitresses began to scratch off the tickets, when Vanhouten discovered they had won $300,000.

"We were both reading the back of it trying to find the little, 'You're pranked,'" Underwood said. "But no, it was a real one."

The friends, in complete disbelief, discussed how this money would change their lives and agreed to wait until 2018 to go and claim the lottery prize.

It turns out that Vanhouten had other plans though.

Instead of splitting the money between them like they had agreed upon, Vanhouten took both shares and ran. Underwood wasn't aware that she had done so until she saw her friend's picture on the lottery's Facebook page earlier this week.

For Underwood, the hardest part hasn't been losing out on the money, it's been the betrayal she's felt.

"I helped her get the job, put in a good word, stuck my neck out for her, let her stay with me so she didn't have to drive back and forth," Underwood explained. "I think that's what hurt me the most is as much as I've done, she could have done right for once."

The mother of five said she fully plans on taking legal action if Vanhouten doesn't give her her share of the $300,000. She also said that this was an outcome their boss predicted.

"Lucky told us here at the bar, 'Y'all won't be friends after this.' We were like, 'Why would you say that,'" Underwood said. "Money changes people. Now we see."