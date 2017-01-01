Wake Up America, It’s Time To Repeal The Second Amendment

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting massacre that occurred on Sunday, it's apparent that the outdated Second Amendment has got to go once and for all.

It’s time for the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution to be repealed.

That statement alone is sure to ruffle the feathers of all the gun owners and advocates who hold the Second Amendment near and dear to their hearts; but someone had to say it.

Repealing the “right to bear arms” is long overdue and only becomes more apparent after each senseless mass shooting carried out by a hateful or mentally unstable person who got their hands on a deadly weapon.

The Constitution is an important, valuable document from which the foundation of American society as we know it was built. However, the Constitution is also greatly flawed and we must acknowledge the errors and act accordingly.

If we followed the Constitution as written, black people would still be considered only 3/5 of a person, women would have no rights at all, and the Vice President would be Hillary Clinton because she was the runner-up in the last presidential election — and we all know that President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton attempting to work together would be a catastrophic shipwreck, at best.

The point is, as a society we’ve recognized some flaws in the Constitution and made efforts to improve upon them for the sake of making our country better. Yet, this sacred Second Amendment brings us to a roadblock every time it’s put on the table.

In this day and age, the Second Amendment really has no place in U.S. culture. When it was adopted way back in 1791, mass shootings with military-style weapons were not a concern.

“The Second Amendment was created so that the states could form militias or armies to destroy insurrections or slave rebellions because the federal government had no standing military for a long time. The Founding Fathers were frightened by a standing army, because they feared coups. Without a standing army, the only protection the people and the government had were militias,” according to Quora, a knowledge sharing network.

Additionally, no weapons like the AR-15 assault rifles even existed back in 1791, which is what many of these active shooters are using to take out dozens of people at a time.

While the founding fathers likely had an inkling — or at least the hope — that technology would greatly advance over the years, they couldn’t possibly have foreseen that we would end up at a place where one man can murder nearly 60 concert-goers and injure more than 500 others from a hotel room window as we saw occur in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the weekend.

The argument for repealing the Second Amendment is not about taking freedoms away from people; it is about keeping Americans safe.

How can we pride ourselves on being the “land of the free” when we can’t even freely attend a concert, or a night club, or even go to school without the fear of someone walking into these public spaces with assault weapons in tow.

Restricting immigration is certainly not the answer to this problem because it isn’t foreign terrorists coming in and carrying out these horrific acts, it’s our very own next door neighbors, born and raised Americans.

Domestic terrorism is terrorism — there is no difference. Yet, under the Second Amendment, we leave the door wide open for domestic terrorists to murder countless innocent people and then make excuses for them by calling them “mentally disturbed" or "lone wolves.” We can't afford to continue this self-sabotaging cycle.

Fixing a broken amendment is not a new concept. As Rolling Stone notes, it was done when the Twenty-First Amendment repealed prohibition in the Eighteenth, and it can be done again.

At this point, this isn't a Republican against Democrat issue, it is quite literally a life or death issue that has been taken far too lightly long enough.

Haven't we had enough "thoughts and prayers?" it's time to take aggressive action against these guns, and it starts with getting rid of the Second Amendment once and for all.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Aldaron