'Own The School Like A Hero' Sign Spotted Above Guns At Wal-Mart

by
editors
Retail giant Wal-Mart  issued an apology after it reportedly mixed back-to-school shopping experiences with horrific shooting massacres at school.

The supermarket chain sparked controversy when a Reddit user posted a picture, allegedly from within a Wal-Mart store, on a board dedicated to humor. The image showed a glass case of unidentified long guns. Above the case, a sign boasted, “Own the school year like a hero.”

The phrase is associated with a back-to-school advertising campaign for children, which features comic book crime-busting heroes like Superman and Wonder Woman, and has no link to firearm sales.

It is probable the sign placement above the gun rack was a mistake. Some online users are also claiming it may be caused by a prankster customer.

However, people who viewed the picture found it in very bad taste, given the United States’ history of mass shootings at schools, such as Sandy Hook and Columbine.

Soon after the image went viral, people took to Twitter to lambast Wal-Mart for the offensive and highly inappropriate sign.

The store chain was quick to reply, stating the sign placement was a big mistake. It is now attempting to control the damage and is doing its best to respond to each and every person who has posted the photo online and is demanding explanation.

 

 

 

Wal-Mart said one of their managers “confirmed there was no such sign” at the location where it was allegedly seen. Spokesman Charles Crowson told the New York Daily News the reported location of the sign was a result of miscommunication. The retail giant is now attempting to track down where the incident actually occurred — not an easy task, since Wal-Mart has 4,000 supermarkets across the United States.

However, the damage has already been done.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The retail giant banned the sale of assault weapons in 2015 yet it still remains the biggest seller of other firearms in the United States. Apparently, a lot of people don’t know this.

 

 

 

Although the guns were placed behind a glass case, they were still visible to children.

