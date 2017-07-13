'Watch Your Back': Trump Lawyer Threatens Critic In A Series Of Emails

“How dare you send me an email like that I’m on you now. You are f****** with me now Let’s see who you are Watch your back, b****,” (sic) read one email.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney reportedly threatened a stranger, who had suggested that he resign, in a series of emails.

Marc Kasowitz sent threatening emails to a retired public relations executive who had emailed to tell him that “it is in your interest and the long-term interest of your firm for you to resign from your position advising the president.”

Kasowitz is advising Trump on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The emails obtained by ProPublica show that Kasowitz replied with four emails that had threatening content.

According to ProPublica, the man had read their report on Kasowitz that alleged that he had a history of alcohol abuse. Experts say he could have trouble getting a security clearance because of his recent history of the abuse. Four employees also reportedly claimed that they had experienced a situation with the lawyer that had made them uncomfortable.

After reading the report, the man sent the email which started the exchange.

Kasowitz replied to the email five minutes later with two words, “F*** you.”

He sent another email 15 minutes later that read, “How dare you send me an email like that I’m on you now. You are f****** with me now Let’s see who you are Watch your back, b****” (sic).

The man replied to the abusive emails politely.

However, the polite reply didn’t even slow down Kasowitz who sent another email demanding the man to call him.

The lawyer then sent a fourth email threatening that he knows where the man lives.

The man explained that he was so disturbed and felt threatened that he forwarded the exchange to F.B.I. However, after the incident was brought into light, Kasowitz released a statement accepting that his response to the email was “inappropriate.”

“While no excuse, the email came at the end of a very long day that at 10 p.m. was not yet over,” said Michael Sitrick’s, Kasowitz’s spokesman.

Sitrick’s further added while quoting Kasowitz, “The person sending that email is entitled to his opinion and I should not have responded in that inappropriate manner. I intend to send him an email stating just that. This is one of those times where one wishes he could reverse the clock, but of course I can’t.”

