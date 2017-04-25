President Trump Has A Red Button On His Desk. Here’s What It Does

As it turns out, there is a mysterious red button on President Donald Trump’s Oval Office desk and it serves a very peculiar purpose.

President Donald Trump recently sat down with Associated Press White House Correspondent Julie Pace to discuss his largely unimpressive 100 days in office, which is an important milestone for any administration. However, instead of being reassuring or politically resounding, the interview, much like all of his other interviews, was a hodgepodge of incoherent statements, baffling claims and unintelligible mumbles.

For instance, when asked about the funding for his infamous border wall, the commander-in-chief delved into an unnecessary (and very meaningless) rant about his base “which is a big base,” how Democrats had a “big, big, big advantage” in the Electoral College and how he has always said “the popular vote would be a lot easier than the electoral college.”

The entire discussion was so confusing and garbled that the most (read: only) fascinating part of the story went mostly unnoticed until the New York Times national security editor, Amy Fiscus, pointed it out on Twitter.

Trump has a button on his desk he can press and a butler brings him a Coke https://t.co/RbaJFTiiA1 pic.twitter.com/74lFLs4rvy — Amy Fiscus (@amyfiscus) April 25, 2017

Yes.

The president of the United States has a red button affixed to the Resolute Desk, a piece of furniture used by several incumbent presidents in history, which serves the sole purpose of summoning a butler holding a glass of coke.

The setup, which is arguably better than Trump having a nuclear launch button on his desk, is apparently an upgrade for the business mogul who used to “bellow toward his open office door,” for someone to “bring a Coke and water, please!”

Trump's red Coke button seems like an improvement on his old method pic.twitter.com/WltO2qK52Z — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) April 25, 2017

Trump, an avid Coke drinker, is an unprecedented president in many more ways than one would have imagined.

something you never saw during previous administration, soda on the Resolute desk pic.twitter.com/U7hZPbmWKE — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 28, 2017

Twitter users had a lot to say about the information:

Let's swap out all of Trump's red buttons with these Coke buttons. He can be the president of refreshments. I'm cool with that. https://t.co/8RzAfGCNOx — KLIMOVSKI (@KLIM0VSKI) April 26, 2017

Trump: I want a red button on my desk.



Aid: For nukes?



Trump: Try again



Aid: Natl security advice?



Trump: Even better.



Aid: Wait wha- pic.twitter.com/78cprPshZq — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) April 26, 2017

The thing Trump having a red button he pushes to get a coke delivered just makes me want to know what the button did for previous presidents — Tom Gara (@tomgara) April 26, 2017

Coke or not, I'm just not comfortable with Trump pushing ANY red buttons on his desk. https://t.co/hAtzYloLbR — LardOfDorkness (@LardFDorkness) April 25, 2017

Would anyone be surprised if we dropped the MOAB because Trump wanted a Coke and accidentally hit the wrong red button? https://t.co/X87cBfaffu — Amos Posner (@AmosPosner) April 25, 2017

@jpodhoretz If that is the only Red button that Trump installs I'll gladly let him have it! — Kanye_Trump (@Barack_McBush) April 26, 2017

Trump’s penchant for overcooked steak with ketchup and a glass of coke might not sound healthy, particularly when compared to his predecessor Barack Obama, but there is no need to worry – after all, according to his physician for 25 years, Dr. Harold Bornstein, POTUS is “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

His meal choices definitely back up the assessment.