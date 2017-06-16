© Wikimedia Commons

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Appears To Feature Slavery In ‘Southern Charm Week’

by
Amna Shoaib
How did so many people think this was a good idea?

The devil, as the "Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak would agree, is in the details.

This week, while watching reruns of the popular game show's Southern Charm week, which first premiered in March, a viewer noticed a striking image in the background.

The hosts were promoting the show in front of an Antebellum Mansion and, if you look closely, you can see what look like two African-American slaves working in front of the structure.

The photo was uploaded on Twitter where users affirmed that yes, these were two slaves that were part of the "Southern Charm."

According to HuffPost, the image was a screengrab from a 2005 footage shot at the Oak Valley Plantation in Louisiana that was built by slaves.

Following the outrage, the director of "Wheel of Fortune" also saw the error of his ways.

“We regret the use of this background image, and we will be replacing it moving forward on any rebroadcast,” Harry Friedman told the New York Daily News.

This statement, however, should not extinguish the outrage.

Given that slavery has largely been outlawed in the United States, except in cases where black inmates are reportedly made to work without pay for influential political families, it is obvious that anyone who shot that footage thought it was OK to dress two black people as slaves and make them pose at a plantation that enslaved their people.

And the again this year, while someone was rummaging through clips to look for something that went with the concept of "Southern Charm," they thought slavery perfectly encapsulated the beguiling, dangerous charms of the South.

It's absolutely absurd to think that not one person in the entire team behind the "Wheel of Fortune" noticed the image or what it represented.

Thumbnail Credits: Wikimedia Commons

