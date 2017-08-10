While Vacationing, Trump Tells McConnell To ‘Get Back To Work’

President Donald Trump tweeted that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should "get back to work" to repeal Obamacare, despite being on vacation himself.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump criticized Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal for previously misleading the public about serving in the Vietnam War, despite being a draft-dodger himself.

Today, his hypocritical digs continued with comments about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

While enjoying a taxpayer-funded vacation at his own golf resort, Trump tweeted that McConnell needs to “get back to work.”

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

According to Shareblue, the president’s subtle gibe came in response to Congress going into recess following the Senate’s inability to clinch enough votes to pass Trumpcare.

Trump is in week one of a 17-day “working” vacation, yet the only thing he seems to be consistently doing is tweeting.

He continued to lambaste McConnell during a press conference outside Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey on Thursday, calling the bill’s defeat by one vote “a disgrace.”

When a reporter asked whether he agreed with other conservatives that McConnell should retire, the president harshly replied:

“Well, I’ll tell you what — if he doesn’t get repeal and replace done, and if he doesn’t get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn’t get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure, if he doesn’t get them done, then you can ask me that question.”

All the while, Trump has yet to take accountability for his part in the bill’s flop or any of his other many campaign promises that have yet to come to fruition.

Classic Trump: Do absolutely nothing, and then blame others for things not getting done.

