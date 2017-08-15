Watch: White Cop Punches Black Man Violently During Traffic Stop

“The videos of the incident on Saturday morning raise some very serious concerns. I can assure you the incident will be reviewed thoroughly and appropriate action will be taken.”

A routine traffic stop in Euclid, Northeast Ohio, turned violent after a white police officer reportedly pummeled a black man as he lay on the ground.

The video of the incident went viral after a bystander posted it on Facebook. The video shows an officer slamming a man, identified by police as Richard Hubbard III, 25, to the ground and punching him repeatedly.

At one point, the officer also slams Hubbard’s head into the pavement before squatting on him and punching his face several times. Another officer then intervenes and attempts to control him.

According to the police, Hubbard was driving when he failed to stop at a traffic signal. The police officers then ordered him to stop and he was asked to come out of the car. However, when the officer asked him to face away so that he could be arrested, Hubbard ignored the officer’s order.

Apparently, it was Hubbard’s refusal to comply with the order that led to the violent altercation.

Police said they had legitimate reasons to act against the man violently. In their defense, the department released dash cam footage of the incident which showed that the officers ordered Hubbard to “face away.”

However, they give him very little time to act upon and start punching him violently.

“This entire incident will be reviewed in detail so that the public can have a full and open understanding of the series of events that eventually led to this violent encounter,” Euclid Police Department said in a statement.

After the incident, Hubbard was medically examined at Cuyahoga County Jail and was later charged with driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

He was released after posting a bond.

The arresting officer’s identity was not revealed and he was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident.

“The videos of the incident on Saturday morning raise some very serious concerns. We have policies and procedures in place to ensure that all use of force by police are both lawful and justified. I can assure you the incident will be reviewed thoroughly and appropriate action will be taken,” Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail said in a statement.

Similar incidents of police brutality against black people have emerged lately. It is upsetting to see the way black people are being treated by police. In this case, even if the man didn’t stop at the police’s command, beating him violently cannot be justified.

