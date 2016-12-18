White Teen Calls Black Cheerleader ‘N****r’ – Then Apologizes

While the school’s principal said he would address the incident, there are no reports, so far, exactly what actions were taken against Tackett.

White Indiana high school teen apologizes for calling a black cheerleader "N–ger" after remark goes viral: https://t.co/NzHjlKGAsT pic.twitter.com/I1aLDipaus — The Root (@TheRoot) December 18, 2016

An Indiana high school teen came under fire after allegedly posting a Snapchat photo with a caption that included a racial slur.

In the said photo, Tyler Tackett, a student at Western High School in Russiaville, is pictured along with three others, including a black cheerleader.

While sharing the image on social media Tackett used a caption according to which his friend, Mason, asked him to stand next to the black cheerleader, whom Tackett addressed using the N-word.

The post quickly went viral and even attracted the attention of Rick Davis, the school’s principal, who called out Tackett on Twitter.

Highly offended & disgusted by a hateful post by 1 of our students. Totally unacceptable & it will be addressed. Deepest apologies to all. — Rick Davis (@WHS_Panthers) December 14, 2016

It was only after his post set off a round of scorching criticism on the Web, did Tackett realize he had done something wrong. He subsequently posted an apology on his Instagram page, which has now been deleted; however, The Root has a copy of the message:

“Today I said something unforgivable and what was said can’t be taken back. I know that I have hurt people and I know that I need to be held accountable for what I have done. I would like to apologize to all of Western School Corporation and all of the students and faculty. I know that I have made all of you ashamed. I would like to apologize to the Colts as well, I realize that I have offended your program. I would like to apologize to my family for saying this because I was raised better and I would like to apologize to everyone that I have offended. I realize what I have said is awful and I truly feel sorry from the bottom of my heart and I know that no amount of apologizing will make up for it. I will accept any consequence for my actions.”

Now, while Davis, in his tweet, stated he would address the incident, there are no reports so far exactly what actions were taken against Tackett.

Meanwhile, people have been posting their reactions to the unfortunate incident, asking Davis to expel Tackett.

@WHS_Panthers can you make him apologize to everyone and then expel his ass — kyl (@MylieKarsh) December 15, 2016

@WHS_Panthers Simply "addressing" it is not adequate. He must face consequences. — We the Freople (@wethefreople) December 15, 2016