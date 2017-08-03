© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

White House Aides Call Ivanka ‘Princess Royal’ Behind Her Back

"This is not a royal family, and she’s not the princess royal,” is the snarky remark that allegedly sparked the secret nickname for Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump laughs at a comment by her father during a White House event

While Ivanka Trump may appear to be enjoying her cushy new life as an official advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, she is being criticized left and right for her lack of political experience and knowledge.

Apparently, White House aides secretly refer to Trump’s eldest daughter as “Princess Royal,” which is quite fitting considering Ivanka Trump's family is shamelessly exhibiting nepotism at its worst.

According to Newsweek, the nickname came to be after the G-20 summit earlier this year during which Ivanka Trump stood in for her father for an event that he was unable to attend. Instead of having someone more equipped to be his proxy, he chose his own daughter. 

Naturally, this incident raised eyebrows about what real qualifications she possessed that made her eligible to stand in for the President of the United States.

According to Vanity Fair, a former Trump adviser responded to the controversy by sarcastically asserting, “This is not a royal family, and she’s not the princess royal,” which sparked the nickname.

Thus far, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have made little to no impact in the White House as official advisers to the president.

They were unable to influence some of Trump’s most scrutinized decisions including banning transgender people from serving in the military, disappointing Americans who were hopeful that the couple would be a progressive influence to balance out Trump's right-wing conservative administration. 

Alas, their insignificance seems to be apparent to everyone but themselves.

“What is off-putting about them is they do not grasp their essential irrelevance. They think they are special,” an unnamed political veteran reportedly told Vanity Fair.

The magazine also claims that the couple plans to be out of the White House by the end of 2018. For now, they will continue to add zero value to the Trump administration while looking poised and fashionable for photo-ops. 

