Mystery Truck Blocks CNN’s Cameras From Filming Trump’s Golf Course

Yesterday & 2 other times during POTUS' Winter vacation,CNN cameras captured Trump golfing, from public sidewalk. Today, not possible pic.twitter.com/EIfmWCj5kD — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 27, 2017

After CNN reported about President Donald Trump playing golf, despite vowing to “get back to work” after Christmas, the White House apparently came up with a solution.

Blocking CNN’s cameras.

A massive white truck was reportedly parked in front of the clearing CNN used to capture exclusive footage of the president playing golf, thus blocking the media houses view.

Noah Gray, a producer for CNN, tweeted a picture of a white box truck in front of hedges adjacent to the golf course. He also mentioned in the tweet that during Trump's winter vacation to his Mar-a-Lago resort, the network repeatedly captured video of the commander-in-chief playing golf from a public sidewalk.

But, Gray said it was “not possible” for the channel to capture footage now because of the hurdle blocking the view.

CNN’s Dan Merica explained how it seemed like someone in the White House probably ordered the truck to be parked in that location to obscure CNN cameras’ views of Trump playing golf.

“This may seem trivial, but it is important to get video of the president as he does these things on a daily basis,” Merica said in an interview with Don Lemon. “The president and the White House have tried to obscure the fact that President Trump golfs on a regular basis.”

Lemon also pointed out how CNN in the past had regularly captured video footage of former President Barack Obama playing golf. “It’s called hypocrisy,” Lemon said, before adding that CNN “may have to get taller cameras” to catch Trump golfing in the future.

Watch Don Lemon’s segment showing the mysterious white truck in the video below.

