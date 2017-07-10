WH: The Only Inappropriate Thing About Trump Jr. Meeting Is the Leaks

“The only thing I see inappropriate about the meeting, was the people that leaked the information on the meeting,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The White House would go to any (absurd) lengths to defend the members of the Trump family.

When asked about the Russian-lawyer scandal plaguing Donald Trump Jr., White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was not aware of any other meetings between him and foreign agents.

“The president’s campaign did not collude in any way. Don Jr. did not collude with anybody to influence the election,” she told the reporters during the daily press briefing. “No one within the Trump campaign colluded in order to influence the election.”

Then, in a truly bizarre statement, she said the only thing “inappropriate” about the meeting was the details leaked to the press.

“The only thing I see inappropriate about the meeting,” Sanders added, “was the people that leaked the information on the meeting after it was voluntarily disclosed.”

President Donald Trump’s oldest son, who up until now was only famous for awkwardly perching on tree stumps, came under fire this week after the New York Times published a bombshell report (first in the series) about the meetings between Trump team officials and a Russian lawyer. The meeting reportedly took place at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, shortly after the business mogul clinched the Republican nomination last year.

Given the fact that U.S. intelligence agencies believe Russia intentionally meddled in the November election to help put Trump in the Oval Office, the revelation that Trump Jr., along with president’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, and former campaign chair Paul Manafort, all met a Kremlin-linked lawyer sparked a massive controversy.

Trump Jr. later acknowledged the meeting between him and Natalia Veselnitskaya. Three advisers to the White House told the New York Times Trump’s son agreed to the meeting after being promised damaging information about former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

It later turned out Trump Jr. was told in an email the dirt on his father’s presidential rival came from the intelligence gathered by the Russian government to help Trump’s candidacy – contradicting months of denials from Trump administration of any contact with Russia.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Trump’s personal lawyer maintains the president was “not aware of and did not attend the meeting” between his son and Veselnitskaya.