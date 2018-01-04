White House Employees Cut Off From Using Personal Phones In West Wing

Employees will have their communications cut off and may not be able to reach family and friends in what could be a devastating move to staffers with children.

As of next week, West Wing staffers have been told they can’t use personal cell phones anymore per multiple aides. They were told this early in the term but it’s now being enforced, with security concerns being cited. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 4, 2018

The White House will no longer allow employees to carry personal cellphones into the West Wing. And while officials say this measure is meant to boost security, some mention President Donald Trump’s concerns with leaks as a reason why the policy was enacted.

According to Bloomberg News, Chief of Staff John Kelly imposed the ban, which is concerning White House employees who believe they will be cut off from all communication with family members as they may not carry personal business on phones provided by the White House.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the ban is meant to protect the technology systems used at the White House.

"The security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration and therefore starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing,” Sanders said. “Staff will be able to conduct business on their government-issued devices and continue working hard on behalf of the American people."

According to an unnamed source, there are too many wireless devices connected to the White House wireless networks. As such, officials are worried about the integrity of computers and other devices containing sensitive and official material.

The ban follows the president’s attack on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. According to Trump, Bannon is to blame for spreading “false information” about him and his administration to the media.

While making sure that the White House’s computers are sealed and protected from outside attacks is very important, the Trump administration should also help staffers and employees by giving them the ability to communicate with their family and loved ones despite the ban.

Cutting off their communication could be concerning to those with children, and may even help to push many employees out of the White House. Is the White House trying to prompt people to quit their jobs?