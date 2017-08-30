Equal Pay Advocate Ivanka Agrees To Shut Down Wage Discrimination Rule

Ivanka Trump agreed to shut down an Obama-era rule requiring employers to report data meant to display pay discrimination based on gender, race, and ethnicity.

Moderates everywhere had once clung to the hope that Ivanka Trump – a supporter of climate change initiatives and a voice for LGBT rights – would be their savior in The White House, but that dream may officially be dead.

The White House, with support from Ivanka Trump, has announced that it will put an end to an Obama-era rule that would require businesses to report how much they pay their workers alongside data on gender, race, and ethnicity.

Obama expanded the equal employment opportunity survey last year in the hope that the data would provide more information on how to remedy wage discrimination against women and minorities, but the Trump administration claims the process would be too much of a burden on employers.

“It’s enormously burdensome,” Neomi Raom an administrator from the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs said. “We don’t believe it would actually help us gather information about wage and employment discrimination."

Employers with 100 or more employees would have been expected to hand over data on employment and wages to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which already collects employment data on gender, race, and ethnicity.

How can it be enormously burdensome to employers to add wage data, if they are already required to provide information on race and ethnicity?

The White House claims the additional new data would not comply with the federal Paperwork Reduction Act due to its sheer volume, but officials also said they doubted whether the data would even reflect the realities of pay disparity itself.

Ivanka Trump has previously voiced her support for equal pay for women, but in a statement claimed the policy would not remedy the wage gap.

“Ultimately, while I believe the intention was good and agree that pay transparency is important, the proposed policy would not yield the intended results,” said Ivanka.

Defenders of the policy however have argued that the data would provide evidence on pay discrimination itself, allowing an opportunity for investigations and ultimately groundwork on which to build a possible solution.

"We can't know what we don't know. We can't deliver on the promise of equal pay unless we have the best, most comprehensive information about what people earn," said Secretary of Labor Thomas E. Perez when the proposal was announced last year. "We expect that reporting this data will help employers to evaluate their own pay practices to prevent pay discrimination in their workplaces. The data collection also gives the Labor Department a more powerful tool to do its enforcement work, to ensure that federal contractors comply with fair pay laws and to root out discrimination where it does exist."

A Pew Research Center analysis found that in 2015 women earned 83 percent of what men earned, which based on that estimate means it would take women an extra 44 days of work to earn what their male counterparts did.

Why does this gender pay gap still exist? Currently, there is not enough research to know for sure. According to a 2013 Pew Research Center survey, women were twice as likely as men to say they had been discriminated against at work because of their gender, and men agree – 63 percent of men in a 2014 Pew Research Center survey said “this country needs to continue making changes to give men and women equality in the workplace.”

This country is unable to enforce discrimination laws and support equality in the workplace without evidence.

While Ivanka Trump claims to be a supporter of equal pay, her actions do not follow her words, and people have not hesitated to drag the “princess royal” for her hypocrisy:

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar