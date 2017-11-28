White House Excludes Black And LGBT Journalists From Christmas Party

Reporters April Ryan and Chris Johnson never received invitations to this year’s White House Christmas party despite being invited in previous years.

The big White House Christmas party is quickly approaching, but there has been some controversy surrounding the guest list.

According to The Independent, some black and LGBT reporters were excluded from the event for the first time in years.

Chris Johnson, the chief political and White House reporter for the Washington Blade, and April D. Ryan, the White House correspondent and D.C. bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, said they didn't receive invitations.

Johnson said he has attended every White House holiday party for the last seven years. After he realized on Thanksgiving Day that he hadn't been included on this year's guest list, he "assumed it must have been an oversight."

Johnson emailed the White House in search of answers, but he was given the runaround by various spokespeople. As time went on, he never received an invitation or an explanation.

“It is consistent with the White House press secretary not calling on me during the on-camera press briefings,” he said.

He added that not receiving an invitation is also “just kind of consistent with the policy of the administration to exclude LGBTQ people.”

Ryan, who has attended the White House Christmas party for the last 20 years, said she suspects she didn't receive an invitation this year because of her relentless challenging of President Donald Trump's policies.

“I don’t think I was overlooked,” Ryan told The Washington Post. “I think they don’t like me. For whatever reason, they have disdain for me.”

On the flip side, there is a mainstream outlet that was invited to the event but has no interest in attending. CNN announced that its reporters would be boycotting the party, citing Trump’s ongoing feud with the network as its reasoning.

A CNN spokesperson reportedly said that it would be inappropriate for their reporters to attend, “in light of the President’s continued attacks on freedom of the press and CNN.”

While the blatant discrimination against Ryan and Johnson is unacceptable, perhaps it's for the best that these dignified journalists steer clear of the eerie, horror film-esque decorations displayed in the White House this year. There's nothing celebratory about the Trumps being there anyway.