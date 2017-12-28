© Reuters, Eric Thayer

White House Intern Poses With 'White Power' Sign In Photo With Trump

Amna Zaman
A White House intern used a “white power” sign while posing for a photo with fellow interns and President Donald Trump.

Jack Breuer, a graduate of Emory University in Atlanta, interned with White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller. Trump had reportedly asked the group to make a thumbs up sign during the photo op but Breuer flashed the “OK” sign with his right hand.

The sign has been controversial since it is said to depict the letter “P” with the ring and the letter “W” with the ring and little fingers standing upwards. The two letters joined together stand for the word “White Power.”

The photo was clicked in November but the White House recently emailed the images to the families of the interns — and that was when the provocative gesture was noticed.

Breuer and the White House didn’t immediately respond to a request to comment.

“Context is everything. Jack is pictured with President Trump, one of the most controversial leaders we've had. It is a distinct symbol known in alt-right circles and what makes it worse is that he is doing it in the East Room just below the portrait of George Washington,” said one intern.

Another one said, “When President Trump arrived he spoke for a while about how beautiful we all are — and even mentioned some of the interns being fired. He joked for a bit then asked us all to do his signature thumbs up pose then went on his way.”

The simple “OK” sign became controversial when white nationalists and far-right activists began used it. White nationalist Richard Spencer and right-wing provocative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos have also openly used the sign.

 

Trump’s policy adviser Miller is also believed to have made a “white power” sign as he was waiting to go on the air in the White House Briefing Room in Washington D.C.

 

In fact, Trump himself used the sign on a regular basis during his speeches.

 

Trump’s Favorite White Supremacist Leader In Britain Has Been Arrested

