White House Will No Longer Take Questions About Trump And Russia

All questions about the ongoing investigation pertaining to Trump team’s contacts with Russian officials will reportedly be referred to Trump’s lawyer.

President Donald Trump’s White House is seeking to ban reporters from asking about the biggest scandal in the Washington D.C. aka the federal probe into alleged relations between Trump associates and Russian officials.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer informed media about the latest development during an off-camera briefing.

“We are focused on the president’s agenda and going forward all questions on these matters will be referred to outside counsel, Marc Kasowitz,” he said, referring to business mogul’s longtime legal adviser and divorce lawyer now representing him in all matters related to Russia and any fallout involving former FBI Director James Comey.

The announcement comes at a time when Comey, whom the president unceremoniously fired not too long ago, is reportedly set to testify to a congressional committee. It was also the first time the White House publicly referred questions of this sort to the newly named lawyer.

Big Note: Spicer on Russia probes: "Going forward all questions on these matters will be referred to outside counsel." (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/cvZX8sNtDO — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 31, 2017

!!!! @PressSec on Russia/Comey: "Going forward all questions on this matter will be referred to outside counsel." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 31, 2017

Many people wondered if the new policy would even work out given Trump’s penchant to go on extensive Twitter rants.

I'm told WH will indeed no longer take any questions on Russia -- "on all of it" -- and policy will remain in place until further guidance. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) May 31, 2017

I'm sorry, but Spicer and White House can't decline answering Russia probe Qs when POTUS is still, well, tweeting about it https://t.co/j2G6RuTuOG — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) May 31, 2017

Here’s an example:

So now it is reported that the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia, don't want him to testify. He blows away their.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

...case against him & now wants to clear his name by showing "the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan..." Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

With new details regarding Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ alleged contacts with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak coming to light, the White House has been inundated with questions regarding the controversy – which is understandable, given Trump team has been trying to brush it under the rug since Day 1.

As the CNN reported, the White House hopes the focus would return to President Trump's agenda if a separate office dealt with the queries about the ongoing Russia investigation.

During the same briefing, Spicer blasted the reports that alleged Kushner planned to establish a secret communications channel with the Kremlin.

“In general terms ... back channels are an appropriate part of diplomacy,” he insisted.

He also addressed the “covfefe” controversy by denying the cryptic tweet was actually a typo. Instead, he argued the social media was posted on purpose and delivered a message to a certain group of people.

“The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” he told.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters