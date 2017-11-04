The White House Is Now Publicly Feuding With Two Former Presidents

A war of words has erupted between the current and former Republican presidents.

The White House slammed former Presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush after the elder Bush called President Donald Trump a “blowhard” while the younger one feared he is on a course to destroy the Republican Party.

In a book titled “The Last Republicans,” Bush senior said he feared Trump would be the last Republican president. He also said he had voted for former Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton in the presidential election.

The younger Bush said Trump would destroy the idea of a Republican president.

According to the book, George H.W. Bush told author Mark Updegrove, “I don't like him. I don't know much about him, but I know he's a blowhard. And I'm not too excited about him being [our] leader.”

As the details of the book were made public, the White House obviously didn’t stay quiet and reacted strongly to the comments.

“If one presidential candidate can disassemble a political party, it speaks volumes about how strong a legacy its past two presidents really had,” the White House wrote in a statement to CNN.

The White House then went on to call George W. Bush’s decision to invade Iraq “one of the greatest foreign policy mistakes in American history.”

The Bush family has not yet commented on Trump administration’s remarks.

“It allows us to understand how much a renegade Trump is in the Republican Party. Trump represents the outsider, and the Bush family are quintessential insiders,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.

Read More Trump Interrupts Hawaii Visit To Thank Staff At Trump-Branded Hotel

Banner/Thumbnail: Reuters, Mike Stone