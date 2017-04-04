White House Pays Women Less On Average Than Their Male Colleagues

Press secretary Sean Spicer, White House counsel Donald McGahn and chief strategist Stephen Bannon are among the men making the top figure at the White House.

Women working in the White House are making less money on an average than their male colleagues, the annual report to Congress from the Executive Office of the President shows.

On an average, female office staffers are making 80 cents on the dollar and earn $84,500, compared to $105,000 for men. This makes a total of $20,500 less on average. According to the Labor Department, that means the gender pay gap in the White House is wider than the national average of 82 cents on the dollar.

The White House staff is almost evenly split in terms of the number of employees. Out of the regular 359 employees, 47 percent are females and 53 percent males.

However, men working at the White House make $95,000 or more annually, while half the women make $70,500 or less. Majority of higher-ranking jobs at the White House are filled by men while women fill the lower-ranking ones. Out of the 22 employees making the top salary for permanent employees, only six are women.

However, there are some women who have high salaries. These include, special counselor Kellyanne Conway, director of strategic communications Hope Hicks and reality television star turned presidential staffer Omarosa Manigault.

President’s daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and a former Baltimore real estate developer were omitted when calculating the average as they take no salary.

During former President Barrack Obama’s tenure, women were still paid less than men but at an 88-cents-on-the-dollar rate, which is higher than what women earn in Trump’s administration.

Despite the gender pay gap in the White House, Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump tweeted her support for closing the gender pay gap, but has done practically nothing to make it a reality.

#EqualPayDay is a reminder that women deserve equal pay for equal work. We must work to close the gender pay gap! https://t.co/CcwsoBXWdF — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 4, 2017

Recently, Trump signed an executive order rolling back Obama-era protections for women workers. The 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces, , that impacted women workers and involved paycheck transparency and a ban on forced arbitration clauses for sexual harassment, sexual assault or discrimination claims, was revoked soon after Trump assumed office.