This Is How The White House Is Defending Trump’s Frequent Golf Trips

“He has played golf with a number of senators and used that time certainly to accomplish that,” claimed Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

President Donald Trump spent nearly $43 million of taxpayer money during his visits to golf course in 2017. On Christmas Day, he vowed to get “back to work” after the holiday, but instead went on to spend the next 7 on the golf course at his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago, aka the Winter White House.

In fact, during his first year in office, Trump visited his golf courses in West Palm Beach, Florida; Bedminster, New Jersey; and Sterling, Virginia, totaling 88 confirmed visits.

At a cost of roughly $1 million per game, Trump’s little golf trips are literally hurting our pockets, but the White House wants you to believe these luxurious trips were part of something bigger or a means to an end for the Trump administration – a rather poor excuse to be honest but the one White House actually used to defend the commander-in-chief.

With the holidays finally over, the Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held the first officials press briefing of the year and presented a rather far-fetched justification to Trump’s frequent golfing trip when Yahoo News reporter Hunter Walker as her about “the single biggest thing the president has accomplished for the American people during his time on the golf course.”

“I think it would certainly be developing deeper and better relationships with members of Congress in which those relationships have helped push forward the president’s agenda ? specifically when it comes to helping get the tax reform and tax cuts passed,” Sanders said.

As the Think Progress pointed out, Trump, on Monday, played with professional golfers Taylor and Fred Funk, not any Congress members.

The reporter then noted “there seems to be a transparency issue with his time on the golf course” and how the journalists “don’t always get confirmation of what he’s doing there despite a lot of requests.”

However, Sanders seemed intent of proving that playing golf actually helps Trump be a better president.

“Why does it seem like the White House has some kind of issue about his time on the course?” the reporter continued.

Although Sanders didn’t respond to the question, she did suggest Trump deserves some downtime.

“I think it’s the press that has an issue with his time on the course,” she said. “The president is extremely proud of the accomplishments we had during 2017. I don’t think anyone can argue it is probably one of the most successful first years in office.”

Well, it seems the White House would go to any length to justify president’s actions.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst