White House Scrubs Important Line From Immigration Meeting Transcript

The moment that President Donald Trump agreed with Sen. Dianne Feinstein to consider a “clean” Dream Act mysteriously went missing from the official transcript.

Here's the incredible moment where Trump initially agrees to Feinstein's suggestion that they do a clean DACA bill, before being corrected by Republicans about what she was actually suggesting. pic.twitter.com/RaXAQAi8JF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 9, 2018

President Donald Trump's staffers weren't fooling anyone by scrubbing an important line from the transcript of Tuesday's immigration meeting.

During the meeting, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein suggested that they consider passing a “clean” bill to make the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) a permanent program.

Trump responded in agreement, saying “Yeah, I would like to do it,” which prompted House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to intervene and clarify that Republicans actually want a bill that includes border-security measures.

Trump’s initial response sparked questions around whether he actually knew what a “clean” Dream Act meant, which would not include any additional security or enforcement measures.

Later, The Washington Post’s Ashley Parker observed that the official White House transcript of the exchange did not include his “Yeah, I would like to do it” line — how convenient.

When the White House released its official transcript, one line — of Trump momentarily supporting a clean Dreamers bill — was curiously missing. https://t.co/zK3vB2n9UC pic.twitter.com/K9ORYkBMj7 — Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) January 10, 2018

When the publication inquired about the missing words, a White House official reportedly said that “any omission from the transcript was unintentional and that the context of the conversation was clear.”

To be frank, this was likely not a mistake or oversight but rather a poor attempt to erase Trump’s lack of knowledge. Although there is video footage from the meeting available to everyone on the internet, this would not be the first time that the White House completely ignored video proof to excuse one of Trump’s gaffes.

Back in November, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to deny that Trump called the United States justice system a “laughingstock” by claiming he said the “process” of how our country handles terror attacks “has people calling us” a joke and a laughingstock. However, video footage very clearly showed that Trump never used those words.

Verbatim, he said, "We need quick justice, and we need strong justice — much quicker and much stronger than we have right now — because what we have right now is a joke, and it's a laughingstock."

Sanders did not care about the filmed proof in that instance and the White House, evidently, doesn't care about the proof now as officials attempt to deny that they extracted Trump’s statement from the transcript intentionally.