White House Social Media Director Tweets Fake Hurricane Irma Video

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
The Miami airport fact-checked Dan Scavino Jr., who regularly attacks media over “fake news,” after he shared a fake photo during a natural disaster.

Soon after Hurricane Harvey made a landfall in Houston, Texas, a number of fake photos and videos began flooding the social media showing everything from a photoshopped shark swimming through a submerged street to the airplanes at Houston airport drowning in water.

Unfortunately, many people fell for those hoaxes, which is understandable because not everyone knows how to spot digital alteration or bother to verify the source of the photo or video before sharing it further.

With Hurricane Irma currently battering Miami, Florida, these bogus images are once again circulating on the internet, and it looks like White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino Jr., whose one job is to authenticate and fact-check media before sending it to the president, just fell for one of them.

Scavino Jr., who frequently targets media for its supposed coverage of “fake news,” recently posted a video, which he thought showed the flooding at the Miami International Airport. He even mentioned President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the tweet to help them monitor and keep track of Irma’s destruction.

Ironically, the place shown in the video was not the Miami airport – as the airport itself fact-checked the social media director.

Scavino Jr. shortly deleted his original tweet. However, instead of apologizing for spreading misinformation that could potentially lead to more chaos and panic during a natural disaster, the Trump aide blamed the number of photos and videos he is getting in his inbox for the faux pas.

Sure, Dan.

Apparently, the clip was of Mexico City during an earlier storm.

While the airport administration, or whoever is running their social media account, was quick to thank Scavino Jr. for deleting the tweet, some online users are frustrated that he shared it in the first place without validating it.

Here Is What You Need To Know About Flood Insurance

Tags:
airport donald trump fake news fake video irma floods hoax hurricane hurricane irma miami news president donald trump rain storm trump administration white house
