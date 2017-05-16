© Reuters

HR McMaster Has To Babysit Trump During Talks With Foreign Officials

by
editors
H.R. McMaster has to “insert caveats or gentle corrections” into conversations with foreign officials when the president flies off the topic.

Trump

Apparently, the White House senior officials are terrified of leaving President Donald Trump alone with foreign dignitaries.

There are right to be so.

On Monday, the loose-lipped Trump’s propensity to spew highly sensitive intelligence to all and sundry may have put an Israeli’s spy’s life at risk. Coupled with the shockwave firing of FBI Director James after he was prodded by Trump to drop the investigation on former NatSec adviser Michael Flynn, it seems the president is not having too good a week — and his staffers are left to clean up his mess.

Sources from within the White House fear Trump is purposefully trying to derail his own presidency and his staffers are at wit’s end to contain the devastation wreaked by the president. However, none of their sacrifices are enough to make Trump appreciate them. In fact, the president has a dark cloud over his head and, far from claiming responsibilities for his own goof-ups, has called some of his closest advisers “incompetent,” not even sparing his own son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Read More: Trump’s Loose Lips May Cause Irreparable Harm To Counterterrorism

Trump’s propensity to spill the beans, as he did while talking to the Russians, has prompted his national security adviser H.R. McMaster to “insert caveats or gentle corrections” into conversations with foreign officials, when the president flies off the topic. For his efforts, Trump bemoans to McMaster about having to fire his predecessor Flynn and has called him “a pain.”

In private, three administration officials have been unable to come up with concrete defense for the president’s latest gaffe, i.e., divulging highly classified intel to Russia — including McMaster who all but said Trump was too ignorant and stupid to do any real damage.

“The president wasn’t even aware where this information came from,” Mr. McMaster said. “He wasn’t briefed on the source or method of the information either.”

 

 

 

 

But despite all the efforts by the White House officials, it doesn’t seem likely Trump will stop trying to shoot himself in the foot. If he had any sense, he would step down.

Read More: Trump Administration Is Now Trying To Make Money Off Leaked Comey Memo
Tags:
donald trump hr mcmaster national security national security adviser news trump united states washington dc white house
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.