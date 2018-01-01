WH Staff Calls Ivanka The ‘Real Wife’ & Hope Hicks The ‘Real Daughter’

As gross and inappropriate as that sounds, White House staffers reportedly see Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka as the president’s “real wife.”

While some of the revelations from journalist Michael Wolff’s explosive tell-all book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” paint a terrifying picture of the United States being run by a group of elite narcissists, other details make the entire administration look like a big joke.

From President Donald Trump looking like he “had seen a ghost” and first lady Melania Trump sobbing after finding out the result of presidential election to the fact Kellyanne Conway had already started looking for another job in the days leading up to Nov. 8 as she was sure her boss wouldn’t win, Wolff’s book contains a number of startling tidbits from inside the White House — including the fact Ivanka Trump is considered Trump’s “real wife.”

As gross and inappropriate as that sounds, the book revealed West Wing staffers refer to Trump’s favorite child and eldest daughter, Ivanka, as the president’s real wife because of her significant involvement in the administration.

Meanwhile, White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks is seen as the commander-in-chief’s “real daughter.”

“As telling, with his daughter and son-in-law sidelined by their legal problems, Hope Hicks, Trump’s 29-year-old personal aide and confidant, became, practically speaking, his most powerful White House advisor,” Wolff wrote.

He noted Melania keeping a considerably low-profile also gave more importance to Ivanka Trump and Hicks.

“Hicks’ primary function was to tend to the Trump ego, to reassure him, to protect him, to buffer him, to soothe him,” the author explained. “It was Hicks who, attentive to his lapses and repetitions, urged him to forgo an interview that was set to open the ‘60 Minutes’ fall season. Instead, the interview went to Fox News' Sean Hannity who, White House insiders happily explained, was willing to supply the questions beforehand.”

According to the book, Trump made a provocative comment about Hicks that left her deeply upset.

The 29-year-old allegedly had an on-and-off relationship with the now 44-year-old former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowsky — who just happened to be married to former teacher Alison Lewandowsky since 2005.

After the hot-headed campaign manager was fired, Hicks expressed worry over how the press was treating Lewandowski.

This is how Trump responded to her concerns:

“Trump, who otherwise seemed to treat Hicks in a protective and even paternal way, looked up and said, ‘Why? You’ve already done enough for him. You’re the best piece of tail he’ll ever have’ — sending Hicks running from the room,” read an excerpt.

Meanwhile, the book claimed Ivanka plans to become America's first woman president.

“It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job,” Wolff wrote, referring to Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner. “Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president.”

Disturbingly enough, Trump also has a long history of making inappropriate remarks about his daughter.

On Dr. Oz’s show, Trump said he kisses Ivanka “every chance he gets.” In a 2004 interview with the raunchy Howard Stern, Trump gave permission to refer to his daughter as a “piece of ass,” a fact that Ivanka actually liked. In a 2013 Wendy Williams show, Trump said the thing both he and his daughter have in common is “sex.” And in a 2006 interview with “The View,” he very clearly said that if Ivanka weren’t his daughter, he “would be dating her.”

Then there was that horrifying and cringeworthy photo of a 15-year-old Ivanka in a tight mini skirt perched atop a pair of concrete parrots with her dad.

