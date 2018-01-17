© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House Voice Mail Blames Democrats For Government Shutdown

by
Shafaq Naveed
Calls to the White House are being answered by a voice mail, which accuses Democrats for the government shutdown.

 

The Trump administration recently recorded an anti-Democrat Party voice mail message on a public White House phone, thereby politicizing a communication line meant to serve the people.

“Thank you for calling the White House," says the automated voice mail, before going off on how Democrats are holding the nation hostage. "Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today, because Congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down.”

On President Donald Trump’s first-year anniversary, the U.S. government had shut down after Democrats and Republicans failed to reach a final deal to fund its operations over disputes on immigration and border security.

The Republicans want stricter immigration control and funding for the Mexican border wall. Democratic senators blocked a bill to extend government funding because of the Trump administration’s controversial plan to finish amnesty for Dreamers, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. when they were children.  

Following the shutdown, the White House said it will not discuss immigration till the government gets back to work. “We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands. This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators,” the White House said.

Under a shutdown, necessary government employees’ work, but they would not be paid until funding is renewed or handled with separate legislation.

"They could easily have made a deal but decided to play shutdown politics instead," said Trump.

Coming back to the voice message, after blaming Democrats for the Trump administration's failures, it asks callers to leave a message for the president.

“In the meantime, you can leave a comment for the president at http://www.whitehouse.gov/contact. We look forward to taking your calls as soon as the government reopens,” the message said.

Surprised callers shared what they heard after calling the White House on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Chinese State Media: Shutdown Exposes 'Chronic Flaws' In US System

Thumbnail/Banner Image:  Reuters, Zach Gibson

Tags:
accusations daca democrats funding government government shutdown hostage immigration news president donald trump republicans trump administration united states voice message white house
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.