Would This Man Still Be Alive After Shooting 4 Cops If He Was Black?

Officers responded to a domestic violence call, prompting the shootout to begin. The man was injured by gunshots but was taken into custody alive.

A man who shot four police officers, sending the men to the hospital, was taken into custody alive late Monday night in South Carolina.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m., after officers were told Christian Thomas McCall, 47, was reportedly assaulting a woman.

As authorities arrived at the scene, neighbors were told to stay inside before a standoff that would last several hours.

During the gunshot exchange at about 1 a.m., the suspect shot a York Police Department K-9 unit officer. Two hours later, the man also shot three county sheriff’s deputies. The officers were taken to the hospital.

Despite the dramatic exchange, McCall still managed to run away from the scene on foot before officers were able to catch him. The assailant also sustained gunshot wounds, but officials did not share information concerning his condition.

On Twitter, users pointed out that while four officers were shot by this man, he was still able to get out of the situation alive.

4 police officers and a K9 were shot late last night.



That's horrible.



The man who shot them, Christian Thomas McCall, is still alive.



He's white. He would have to be white to be alive.



Almost all police officers are shot by white men who survive. https://t.co/I7Hq86CZ6R pic.twitter.com/m4fvDu36FF — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) January 16, 2018

Some even said that if the assailant had been a black man, police would have used a more forceful approach to tackle him, especially after he shot several officers.

If it was a black man, they would have sent the SWAT team to kill the assailant on immediate contact — Twinda Marquette (@RareDiamond67) January 16, 2018

He's got the complexion for protection... pic.twitter.com/XXWsMT8fGL — David (@dbowie35) January 16, 2018

In 2017 alone, 987 people were fatally shot by the police, and at least 22 percent of all those killed were black. Hispanics accounted for 18 percent of all individuals who were fatally shot, and white males accounted for 44 percent.

While the number of unarmed black men who were shot and killed by officers declined from two years ago, at least 17 out of the nearly 1,000 people killed by cops in 2017 were black, making black males highly vulnerable as they continue to be shot at disproportionately high rates.

Perhaps, Twitter users are right to point out that if McCall were black, he would have a much lower chance of getting out of police encounters alive.