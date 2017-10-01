Racist White Man Chases, Shoots At Random Black Passerby

“You think you can come here and do whatever you want,” 24-year-old Taylor Hill reportedly said to a black passerby who passed by him on the street.

It is not an exaggeration to say that people of color are living in fear of becoming targets of hate crimes in President Donald Trump’s America.

Case in point; a Wisconsin white man has been charged with a hate crime after firing a gun and hurling racial slurs at a black man passing by on the street.

According to Raw Story, Taylor Hill, 24, was charged with recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon as a hate crime. Hill was allegedly “drunk and belligerent” when a black man walked passed him on the street.

Hill proceeded to shout at the stranger and pull out a firearm, the unnamed victim recounted. He even went as far as to chase the man to his car while continuing to yell racial slurs.

“You think you can come here and do whatever you want,” Hill allegedly said, according to the victim, just before firing at least one shot in his direction.

The victim maintains he had never had any contact or interaction with Hill prior to this incident and he did nothing to incite the racially-charged attack. After the ordeal, Hill was arrested at gunpoint. He also faces charges of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, threatening police officers, and bail jumping in relation to a 2016 drunk-driving case.

If convicted of his crimes, Hill reportedly faces up to 22 years behind bars. Meanwhile, people of color in the United States will continue having to look over their shoulders to beware of emboldened and shameless racists like this who are walking around armed and angry.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Flickr, Takver