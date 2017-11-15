Watch: White Man Racially Abuses, Slaps Chinese Man

“Everyone got loud once he got off, saying he’s a disgrace and stuff like that. I was just angry and frustrated that this guy is saying all this terrible stuff and no one said anything to stop him.”

#BART police looking for rider caught yelling racist slurs and attacking passenger. https://t.co/sIEYD2ZBg7 pic.twitter.com/bMQogbvS1j — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) November 15, 2017

A white man was caught on camera racially abusing and hitting a Chinese man on a Warm Springs station-bound light train in California.

Part of the incident was captured on camera. The man, who remains unnamed, reportedly threatened the Chinese man, identified as Charles Wu, and began hurling racial slurs at him. He then went ahead and repeatedly hit the passenger.

“I hate you Chinese f*******,” the attacker said.

That is when other passengers intervened and asked the violent man to step back. The passengers also informed the police about the incident but the man boarded off the train before the police arrived.

Wu later recalled the encounter and said the man boarded the train near the Coliseum Station and he attacked and racially abused him. He also added that is when he told the man to stop.

In the video, the man doesn’t back off and attempts to hit Wu again on his shoulder while constantly abusing him. That is when Wu loses patience and gets up from his seat to confront the man. However, he is stopped by another passenger.

“He’s not even worth it,” the passenger tells Wu.

Before walking away, the man once again tries to slap the Chinese man.

“Everyone got loud once he got off, saying he’s a disgrace and stuff like that. During it, I was just angry and frustrated that this guy is saying all this terrible stuff and no one said anything to stop him,” said Wu.

“No one was saying anything and it was a BART full of people. I had enough, so I told him, ‘Sir, you need to stop talking,’” he added.

The police wasn’t able to arrest any suspects as no one on the station was able to identify the man. However, an investigation into the incident has been opened and the police are also conducting interview in order to gather more information.

Heavy sigh. I'm so disgusted with some of my fellow humans. — Maria McGrath (@IkyCat) November 15, 2017

