White students at a Virginia school pinned black students to the locker room floor and benches, mimicking sex acts and taunting them with racist language.

A racially disturbing video has parents alarmed over what appears to be white students sexually and physically assaulting black students in a middle school locker room.

Short Pump Middle School, in Short Pump, Virginia, became aware of the video after it was circulated on the social media site Snapchat. Parents, understandably upset with the images they saw, reported it to the school, which said they were taking the appropriate steps to address the abuse.

In the video, white students in the boys locker room shout racially-charged threats to the black students who are pinned down to the locker room's floor and benches. The black students appear helpless as the white students mockingly thrust themselves onto them, mimicking acts of sexual violence.

“We gonna (expletive) the black outta these African children from Uganda,” says one white student in the video.

The video included the caption, “Ever wonder what happens in the football locker room?”

Andy Jenks, the spokesperson for Henrico Schools, said the school was taking action. “We are aware of the video, the contents of which are offensive and wrong,” he told NBC12. “The school division will take appropriate action in accordance with our normal procedures. Beyond that, federal law prohibits school divisions from sharing additional information about students”

One parent, speaking anonymously to protect the identity of her child at the school, said that the situation should never have been allowed to happen in the first place.

“Racism should not be tolerated,” the parent said. “You should be able to send your kids to school and feel they are being protected and safe.”

Schools are designed to be places where every child can go to receive a quality education. Incidents like these make students fearful to return, or otherwise cause great emotional damage on students, including those who weren’t even directly involved. The school must take proactive steps to address this situation.

Schools across this country need to further acknowledge that racism is still prevalent in our society. The best way to ensure incidents like this never happen is to prevent them in the first place — that starts with teachers and administrators having necessary conversations with students and their parents.

