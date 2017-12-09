White New Mexico Shooter Praised Trump And Hitler Online

The 21-year-old reportedly went by the username "Future Mass Shooter" online and was even once on the FBI's radar before carrying out the shooting.

UPDATE: Two teens killed in New Mexico high school shooting identified as Casey Marquez and Francisco Fernandez. https://t.co/igQym0RjNj pic.twitter.com/wIsGVsF4Bn — Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) December 9, 2017

Reports have surfaced revealing that the white man responsible for killing two students at a New Mexico high school last week was displaying blatant red flags.

William Edward Atchison, 21, went by the username "Future Mass Shooter" online and even bragged about his affinity for school shootings on various platforms, Newsweek reports.

Read More Four Out Of Five Deadliest Mass Shootings Happened In Past Five Years

Before carrying out the violent attack, Atchison reportedly joked about the infamous Columbine High School shooting that claimed 13 lives back in 1999, and he would even share pro-Adolf Hitler and President Donald Trump comments in alt-right chat forums. He even praised the Sandy Hook shooter, Adam Lanza.

Authorities discovered a thumb drive at the scene of the shooting with a note that confirms the crime was premeditated.

"If things go according to plan, today would be when I die," the note read. "I go somewhere and gear up, then hold a class hostage and go apesh*t, then blow my brains out.”

Despite all the signs, Atchison somehow slipped through the cracks. He was reportedly questioned by the FBI once back in 2016. Agents went to his home in search of answers regarding a post asking where he could buy a "cheap assault rifle" that would be good for a mass shooting.

After questioning him, the authorities determined he had not committed a crime and was not a threat.

“The agents specifically asked him if he had plans about conducting attacks and expressed the seriousness that we take these type of things,” Terry Wade, an Albuquerque FBI special agent, said in a news conference. “He assured us that he had no such plans.”

Apparently, they didn't think they still needed to keep a close eye on him either. Not even local authorities knew he was radicalized. They reportedly had to turn to the internet to learn of his mass shooting obsession.

The Daily Beast unearthed one particular post that was riddled with racial slurs and oozing with hatred.

“How am I supposed to function in this world,” the post on Steam read. “Wherever I go, I see degeneracy. Pointless materialism, hedonism, sexual decay, dirty ni**ers who do nothing but slowly break down this society etc. it’s f***ing everywhere. No way to escape it, 99 percent of people are part of it and whatever I do I am confronted with the death of the West. Go to the store and buy groceries in peace? Nope, here’s a group of LGBT liberal filth in line with you. And there’s a ni**er family with 10 kids over there. And a Finn too, but he’s overweight as f*** and he’s buying alcohol and sh*t junk food. F***ing fantastic.”

This young man was clearly a sociopath who fooled the FBI into believing he was harmless, and now two innocent teens are dead.

The fact that he praised Hitler and Trump just further proves that homegrown domestic terrorism is a very real threat to our nation that the government cannot keep ignoring.