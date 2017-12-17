White Soccer Player Goes As Black Basketball Player To A Party

“How has Griezmann even gone through the process of painting his entire body, posing for a picture and posting the picture of blackface with NOBODY informing him that it’s not okay?”

Antoine Griezmann’s Twitter & Instagram pic.twitter.com/8hyCL6I1kt — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 17, 2017

French footballer Antoine Griezmann created a furor after he painted himself black to replicate a member of Harlem Globetrotters and posted a photo on social media.

The Altetico Madrid forward chose the attire for a '80s themed costume party. The (now-deleted) picture showed him wearing an NBA vest, an afro wig, holding a basketball in his hand and wearing black paint all over his body.

The 26-year-old’s smile in the picture was proof he was pretty happy with his attire. However, his action caused immense backlash.

As the criticism began to grow, the footballer took to Twitter and asked people to “calm down.”

“Calm down guys, I am a Harlem Globetrotters fan … it’s a tribute,” read the tweet.

However, that tweet was also not welcomed by people on social media as they demanded him to delete his post.

Following the outrage, Griezmann deleted both his posts and issued an apology.

“I recognize that it was clumsy of me. If I have offended people, I apologize,” he wrote.

Last year, Griezmann was voted the third best player in the world. He is one of the most demanded players and is expected to be signed by Barcelona and Manchester United.

However, after his racist action, football club fans said that they don’t want the player anywhere near their favorite clubs.

“How has Griezmann even gone through the process of painting his entire body, posing for a picture and posting the picture of blackface with NOBODY informing him that it’s not okay?” wrote a Twitter user.

Another one said, “Atletico de Madrid should suspend Antoine Griezmann. He probably has no idea what he's doing. That's no excuse.”

A similar incident took place in 2016 when football club Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood went in black face as a sunglasses seller for a club Christmas party.

There are so, so many different options for an 80’s party, or a night out at the darts for that matter, that don’t involve blackface. I can’t believe we’re out here in 2017 saying don’t dress up in blackface. https://t.co/TzqsVdSOeg — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) December 17, 2017

Antoine Griezmann isn't some stupid teenage boy. He's a grown-ass, ignorant man who is commodifying a race of people for a costume. — Mikala Paula (@mikalapaula) December 17, 2017

What is Antoine Griezmann thinking?



And is there nobody around him to tell him that is a very bad idea? — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) December 17, 2017

