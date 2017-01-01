Does Trump Know This White Kid Wanted To Shoot Up His School?

Miller described the teachers and students he wanted to kill first and went into detail about shooting people in a certain hallway because they would be trapped there.

Yet another case of a crazy, white person planning a Columbine style shooting is going unnoticed by the main -stream media.

A student of Port Neches-Groves High School in port Neches, Texas, allegedly attempted to recruit others to join him in a mass shooting at his school. The boy, identified as 17-year-old Triston Brantley Miller, was arrested from his relatives’ home and taken to Jefferson County Correctional Center, according to police report, after Port Neches Police was notified of “terroristic threats” — a third degree felony — being made at the school.

Miller was overheard by several students telling another student “how cool it would be” to shoot their peers and teachers, said Chief Paul Lemoine in a press release.

While in police custody, Miller said he wanted the shooting to take place on Thursday, April 20, to reenact the massacre of Columbine High School which occurred in 1999. The date was significant because it is the anniversary of the school’s shooting.

The student also described which teachers and students he wanted to kill first and went into detail about shooting people in a certain hallway because they would be trapped there.

When the police interviewed Miller, he also admitted that he had talked about buying a gun from other students but denied making any threats to anyone.

The police department also said Miller was expelled from school before he was arrested this afternoon. He is now being held on a $100,000 bond, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Miller’s heinous plan was foiled by the police, fortunately, but what’s truly sad is that none of the big news channels have decided to cover this story and none of the politicians, who are always blaming immigrants for terrorism have voiced their concerns over the almost-massacre.

Why is that?

Probably, because the terrorist in this case is a white person. But if Miller were a black person or a Muslim, would he have been taken peacefully from his relatives’ home? The news channels would certainly have reported him and there is no doubt that President Trump would have used him to further his anti-immigrant agenda.

And this isn’t the only incident where a white person’s act of terrorism has vanished into obscurity.

Earlier this year, a white supremacist was caught with traces of ricin, a deadly poison, on his hands and in his car. However, not only was it ignored by mainstream media, the case disappeared into thin air just a few days later.

Another recent case was that of Steven Thomas Boehle, a “right-wing extremist” who also planned a mass shooting and now faces charges of making “a false statement in connection with the attempted acquisition of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person” — but not charges of terrorism.

Let’s see how America treats this new case.