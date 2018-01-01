White Supremacist Terrorism: FBI Charges Man Who Attacked Amtrak Train

Taylor Michael Wilson attended the Charlottesville rally and had a roomful of ammunition, guns, white supremacy videos and material on how to kill black people.

Tried to hijack an Amtrak train.

Attended Charlottesville rally.

Wanted to kill black people. https://t.co/kF3pLCnK5o — Steve Locke (@steve_locke) January 5, 2018

The FBI announced a 26-year-old Missouri man who breached a secure area to stop an Amtrak train in Nebraska in October has been charged with terrorism, among other charges.

This is a rare instance of a white man being charged for committing or attempting to commit a terror attack.

Taylor Michael Wilson was charged with the crimes after allegedly targeting an Amtrak train in rural Nebraska on Oct. 22, 2017. A train conductor traveling through Furnas County noticed the train barking and spied Wilson playing with the train’s control in the engineer room. The conductor stopped the man and called the police. When the cops arrived, they saw Wilson had a legally concealed handgun, speed loaders, a knife, tin snips, a box of ammunition and a ventilation mask inside a backpack.

Thankfully, because of the conductor’s prompt intervention, nobody was injured or killed in the alleged attempted terror attack.

However, it has now been revealed that Wilson has ties to neo-Nazi groups and attended the fateful “United the Right” Charlottesville rally, which resulted in the death of 32-year-old paralegal Heather Meyers.

FBI Special Agent Monte Czaplewski stated in an affidavit Wilson expressed the wish to “kill black people.” He also revealed Wilson had a National Socialist Movement (NSM) — a group with ties to the traditional American Nazi Party — business card with him when he was arrested.

Wilson was charged with “felony criminal mischief and use of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony,” but after posting a $100,000 bail was released from jail. Days later, the FBI raided his home and found 190 rounds of ammunition, 15 firearms, gunpowder, ammunition reloading supplies, a tactical body armor, a pressure plate and a “white supremacy documents and paperwork.”

The agents also found “videos and PDF files on Wilson’s phone of a white supremacist banner over a highway, other alt-right postings and documents related to how to kill people.”

FBI agents also interviewed acquaintances of Wilson who told them he had been acting strangely in the summer and had found a neo-Nazi group while he was looking through white supremacy forums online. Agents believed he traveled with this group to the Charlottesville rally.

The accused terrorist was not just a casual supporter of white supremacy politics. Czaplewski said the man had videos and PDFG files of white supremacist banner over a highway and other neo-Nazi posts and documents about how to murder people.

Fortunately, Wilson is now in federal custody.

