White Supremacist Sucker Punches Female Trump Protester In The Face

Multiple witnesses identified Nathan Damigo, a member of white nationalist group Identity Europa, as the man who viciously punched a woman in Berkeley.

The Trump supporting coward who punched a woman in Berkeley today is an Alt-Right, white supremacist named Nathan Damigo #TrumpsAmerica pic.twitter.com/fY9fJMHcsc — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 16, 2017

A white supremacist was caught on camera punching a woman as the supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump clashed in Berkeley, California.

Protests erupted in 200 places all across the country as protestors highlighted the fact that Trump has never released his tax returns. There were terrifying scuffles between protesters and counter-protesters. Although Trump supporters touted themselves as advocates of free speech, witnesses said that an incredibly large number of them were white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

Founder of white supremacist group @IdentityEvropa sucker punches a woman at Berkeley protest. https://t.co/GJ0DUetIby — - (@PacificChorus) April 15, 2017

In a video making rounds on the internet, a man is seen lunging at and punching a woman in dreadlocks who, because of the suddenness of the attack, has no chance to react.

Twitter users have identified the man as Nathan Damigo, a notorious member of Identity Europa and a part of what the media affectionately calls the Alt-Right.

The attacker in video is dressed in the same shirt and carrying the same cross-body shoulder bag as Damigo during in the protest.

A number of social media user have called for the man’s arrest.

Here are more images of the Trump supporting white supremacist Nathan Damigo, the coward who sucker punched a WOMAN in Berkeley today pic.twitter.com/j6mkNHfhH6 — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 16, 2017

Chief Greenwood, Nathan Damigo is the man in this video, please arrest him. @berkeleypolice and @BerkeleyPDChief https://t.co/F3Ycj2IJNH — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) April 16, 2017

Girl Puncher at Berkeley possibly identified as NATHAN DAMIGO, pal of Richard Spencer. pic.twitter.com/JLnniFLRoz — RogelioGarcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) April 16, 2017

Damigo is an Iraq veteran who has spent five years in jail for armed robbery. He was released in 2014.

According to Southern Law Poverty Center, Damigo once drunkenly pulled a gun on a taxi driver because he believed the driver was of Iraqi origin.

As The Los Angeles Times reported, Damigo suffered from “severe post-traumatic stress disorder, drug and alcohol abuse, paranoia and flashbacks.” Moreover, while he was in prison, he reportedly adopted white supremacist beliefs after coming across the writings of former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke along with other chauvinistic authors.

Twitter is resounding with calls to arrest the perpetrator.

Nathan Damigo of white nationalist group Identity Europa was identified by multiple witnesses. Arrest him @berkeleypolice pic.twitter.com/6cGywIWU94 — Free bird (@TearsInHeaven09) April 16, 2017

cc. @berkeleypolice @BerkeleyPDChief this is assault plain and simple. Arrest white supremacist and 'Identity Europa' head Nathan Damigo. https://t.co/DdDaUyCxiH — The Baxter Bean (@TheBaxterBean) April 16, 2017

A white supremacist sucker-punching a protester is kind of ironic, since many of Damigo’s ilk are particularly squeamish about punches. The alt-right faction believes that although it is perfectly alright to incite violence against immigrants and subtly support genocide, punching anyone is a violent act that warrants punishment.