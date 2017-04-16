© Reuters

White Supremacist Sucker Punches Female Trump Protester In The Face

by
Amna Shoaib
Multiple witnesses identified Nathan Damigo, a member of white nationalist group Identity Europa, as the man who viciously punched a woman in Berkeley.

A white supremacist was caught on camera punching a woman as the supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump clashed in Berkeley, California.

Protests erupted in 200 places all across the country as protestors highlighted the fact that Trump has never released his tax returns. There were terrifying scuffles between protesters and counter-protesters. Although Trump supporters touted themselves as advocates of free speech, witnesses said that an incredibly large number of them were white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

In a video making rounds on the internet, a man is seen lunging at and punching a woman in dreadlocks who, because of the suddenness of the attack, has no chance to react.

Twitter users have identified the man as Nathan Damigo, a notorious member of Identity Europa and a part of what the media affectionately calls the Alt-Right.

The attacker in video is dressed in the same shirt and carrying the same cross-body shoulder bag as Damigo during in the protest.

A number of social media user have called for the man’s arrest.

Damigo is an Iraq veteran who has spent five years in jail for armed robbery. He was released in 2014.

According to Southern Law Poverty Center, Damigo once drunkenly pulled a gun on a taxi driver because he believed the driver was of Iraqi origin.

As The Los Angeles Times reported, Damigo suffered from “severe post-traumatic stress disorder, drug and alcohol abuse, paranoia and flashbacks.” Moreover, while he was in prison, he reportedly adopted white supremacist beliefs after coming across the writings of former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke along with other chauvinistic authors.

Twitter is resounding with calls to arrest the perpetrator.

A white supremacist sucker-punching a protester is kind of ironic, since many of Damigo’s ilk are particularly squeamish about punches. The alt-right faction believes that although it is perfectly alright to incite violence against immigrants and subtly support genocide, punching anyone is a violent act that warrants punishment.

