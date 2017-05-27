White Supremacist Portland Suspect Calls Murders Act Of ‘Patriotism’

“You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism. You hear me? Die,” yelled the Portland stabbing suspect Jeremy Christian during his first court appearance.

The horrific Portland stabbing incident left the entire country heartbroken. Countless people across the world mourned the deaths of brave souls who stood up to a white supremacist yelling racial and religious epithets at two young women.

It was a horrible loss for humanity.

However, the man who allegedly stabbed the three men, killing two and injuring the other, believes his actions were great for the country – his rant providing a glimpse into his extremist, nationalist mindset.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, the Portland stabbing suspect, yelled as if he was proud of himself in his first courtroom appearance, and sadly did not show any regret for the atrocious crime he is being accused of.

Instead, he shouted about free speech and patriotism, and had the audacity to make even more death threats.

According to reports, the 35-year-old, who allegedly stabbed three innocent men, Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Micah David-Cole Fletcher, yelled, “Free speech or die, Portland!” while he walked in the arraignment hearing.

“You got no safe place. This is America. Get out if you don’t like free speech!” he reportedly declared.

“Death to the enemies of America. Leave this country if you hate our freedom. Death to Antifa!” Christian shrieked in the court room, referring to anti-fascism. “You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism. You hear me? Die.”

He seemed under the illusion that his alleged crime was somehow an act of love for his country. The truth is, it was the exact opposite of that. He took the lives of two American heroes who stood up to hate and bigotry in President Donald Trump’s America.

This hateful courtroom rant is another addition to Christian’s bio data of white nationalism. Apparently, he was locally known as a white supremacist and his Facebook posts were reportedly full of alt-right themes.

A reporter also filmed him earlier this year. Draped in an American Revolutionary War flag, the clip showed the suspect performing a Nazi salute while shouting, "Die Muslims. Die fake Christians. Die Jews," as police stood and watched him.

On April 28, a day before the alt-right protest where he was filmed, Christian wrote: "A note too [sic] all my Portland Peeps. You should all attend the Free Speech Rally at Montavilla if you value your rights. ALL RIGHTS."

Later in May, he posted this hateful message on his Facebook, "I want a job in Norway cutting off the heads of people that Circumcize [sic] Babies....Like if you agree!!!”

All his posts and actions go to show the extremist mindset of the alternative right.

What is more frightening is that day by day such horrible acts of homophobia, white supremacy, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are increasing, painting a gloomy picture for the future of America.

Christian is scheduled to appear next in court on June 7.