Counter-Protesters Offer Tennessee's Neo-Nazis Free Genetic Testing

In yet another blatant and unhinged display of hate in 2017 in the United States of America, hordes of white supremacists descended upon Shelbyville, Tennessee with chants of “White Lives Matter” and “Blood and Soil”.

The 300 protestors were met with an equal number of counter-protestors and a heavy police presence. In light of the Charlottesville attacks, the police had prohibited guns, water bottles, selfie sticks, and baseball bats.

The chants from the neo-Nazis were met with chants of “Black Lives Matter” and offers of free genetic testing for the self-proclaimed master race.

Competing White Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter chants and then counter-protester MC offers Nazis free genetic tests pic.twitter.com/SFBEDBuCOS — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 28, 2017

“Hey, I’d like to make an offer to you guys,” an unidentified man can be heard in a video shared by The Huffington Post's Christopher Mathias?. “Free genetic testing, for every one of you. I know you aren’t used to talking about it on your Facebook forum, but you can have free genetic testing and it will be great.”

A wide array of white supremacist groups attended the rally, including League of the South, Traditionalist Worker Party, National Socialist Movement, Anti-Communist Action and The Right Stuff, under the umbrella organization Nationalist Front participated in the rally.

These groups were also involved in Charlottesville. Mike Tubbs, a Green Beret who has spent time in prison for plotting bombings on Jewish and black businesses, was leading the rally.

As Tubbs began to speak, someone from the other side blasted Mexican party music. This failed to raise Tubbs’ spirit who told what he thought were the “degenerate whores” on the other side that they were “just getting started”.

Jimmy Marr is known for hanging racist banners from highway overpasses in Oregon. He is here to play bagpipes. Threw up a Nazi salute pic.twitter.com/KMlYjaPFcD — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 28, 2017

However, they never really got started and left after complaining about the decline of the civilization. The rally was canceled.

Another rally in nearby town Murfreesboro was also canceled after only 30 people showed up.

In Brentwood, according to a Facebook post, neo-Nazis who may have come for the rally entered a café and started harassing an interracial couple. When the woman being harassed protested, she was reportedly attacked and left bloodied.

JUST NOW: Nazis harass and assault a biracial couple in a pub in Brentwood, TN. pic.twitter.com/gY8WbDTG7o — Alex ???????? (@LeftistScumbag) October 29, 2017

A bi-racial couple allegedly attacked tonight by neo-Nazis after a Tennessee rally, beating the white woman bloody. pic.twitter.com/wbS5ZMrnGr — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) October 29, 2017

The Tennessee hate protests were supposedly to protest the settlement of refugees from Somalia and Iraq in Tennessee. For the white supremacist groups, the rally was supposed to serve other purposes, too.

The Charlottesville violence, they believe, had blemished the reputation of the white supremacist, fascist front. This is why Tubbs had barred the use of Nazi salutes and slogans.

When protestors called two black counter-protestors “ni***rs”, Tubbs told them to stop under his breath.

In downtown #Murfreesboro, Tennessee they're boarding up businesses ahead of tomorrow's white supremacist rally pic.twitter.com/5JpF7L127B — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 27, 2017

Although, the white supremacists may have been forced to stop their rally this time, it is jarring to know that hate exists, and is emboldened and organized.

Banner, Thumbnail credit: Reuters