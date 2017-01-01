White Supremacists Are Much Bigger Threat To The US Than Refugees

The president has been eerily silent about the growing trend of hate crimes in the U.S. by white perpetrators.

Content: President Donald Trump has long been a critic of letting refugees enter the United States. Just days after assuming office, he introduced a travel ban that barred people to enter the country from seven — and later – six predominantly Muslim nations.



However, reports indicate that the real problem lies elsewhere.

Three people have been killed by white supremacists in just the past week. Jeremy Christian killed two people on a train. Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Ricky John Best, 53, were stabbed to death in Portland, Oregon, after they tried to stop him from hurling abuse at two young women presumed to be Muslim.

A 23-year-old student, Richard Collins III, was killed by Sean Christopher Urbanski. Collins was visiting friends on the Maryland University's campus in College Park. He was with two other people when Urbanski allegedly approached him and stabbed him in the chest with a knife in what is said to be an unprovoked attack.

The primary perpetrators of these attacks are U.S.-born citizens and not refugees that come from countries listed on Trump’s Muslim ban.

Since the Refugee Act of 1980, which set up systematic procedures for accepting refugees into the United States, no person accepted to the United States as a refugee has been implicated in a major fatal terrorist attack.

The last attack, which was carried by refugees, took place before 1980 some 40 years back. All three attackers were Cuban refugees and a total of three people were killed. According to the Cato Institute, the likelihood of being killed a refugee is 1 in (roughly) 3.6 billion.

It is also important to note the Trump is very vocal when an attack is carried out by a Muslim and in a matter of hours the person is labeled a “terrorist.” However, when it comes to attacks that are carried out by white supremacist, the president chooses to remain silent and does not even condemn the crimes.

Thumbnail Image Credit: Reuters