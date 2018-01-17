White Supremacists Committed Most Extremism-Related Murders In 2017

The Trump administration completely ignored U.S.-born white supremacists, who are responsible for far more extremism-related murders than domestic Islamic extremists.

In order to argue for stringent immigration policies, the Trump administration released a report this week, according to which around 70 percent of people convicted of "terrorism-related charges" in the United States, from 2001 to 2016, were foreign-born individuals.

However, it's odd how the Department of Justice, in its 11-page analysis, did not mention how right-wing extremists, especially white supremacists, were responsible for far more murders in the country over the past decade than any other extremist group.

Fortunately, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has got you covered.

ADL's Center on Extremism recently published a report, “Murder and Extremism in the United States in 2017,” which states extremists killed 34 people in 2017. Of those, 20 victims - or 59 percent - were killed by right-wing extremists, a category that includes white supremacists and their ilk; members of the “alt-right” and “alt-lite” movements as well as anti-government militia.

Of the 20 victims killed by right-wing extremists, 18 were murdered by white supremacists - a marked increase, 157 percent, over the 7 such murders in 2016. The 18 killings were also the double of people killed at the hands of domestic Islamic extremists, who claimed nine lives in 2017, eight of whom died in November's truck attack in New York City.

It is also important to mention here that two of the deadliest mass shootings last year — the Las Vegas shooting by Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 others, and the Texas church shooting, by Devin Kelley, who claimed 26 innocent lives while critically injuring at least 20 — were both carried out by white men who were born and bred in the United States of America.

Other similar incidents included the murders of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche in May in Portland, Oregon.

Heyer, 32, died after white supremacist James Alex Field plowed a car into a crowd of protesters gathered to oppose a "Unite the Right" right-wing rally.

Best, 53, and Namkai-Meche, 23, died while defending two women from a man, Jeremy Christian, yelling racial and religious slurs on a Portland train. Christian stabbed both men to death and called the murders an act of "patriotism."

No wonder homegrown terrorists, especially white homegrown terrorists, have become the U.S.' biggest terror threat.

Yet, somehow, this group was inexplicably excluded from the DOJ's report that is based on a list of 549 individuals who were indicted by U.S. federal courts on international terrorism-related charges between Sept. 11, 2001, and Dec. 31, 2016.

"Extremism in any form is an issue. Foreign born, politically minded extremism or racially focused extremism. What the data tells us in the past 10-plus years it is far right-wing extremism, white supremacists and their ilk that are responsible for more extremist-related murders than any other group," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL's CEO.

Despite concrete data suggesting white supremacy seems to be the biggest threat to the country, why is the Trump administration consistently ignoring it?

Is politicizing travel restrictions more important than protecting American lives?

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters