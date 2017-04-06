White Terrorist Had Materials That Could ‘Penetrate A Military Tank’

“When combined, these chemicals can lead to explosive results, which could cause substantial damage.”

A 40-year-old man in Las Vegas has been indicted on charges of terrorism and possession of weapons of mass destruction.

Nicolai Howard Mork, a resident of southeast valley, Las Vegas, who was free on bail for three months, was arrested again without incident. He was first tracked in December after police linked him to eight Molotov cocktails that were left near “seemingly random homes” in his neighborhood.

Detectives also found bomb-making ingredients inside his apartment that were “strong enough to penetrate a military tank.” A Walther P-22 .22 caliber handgun with serial number altered as well as a silencer was also recovered from his home.

Nicolai Mork was indicted on terrorism and weapons of mass destruction related charges. #LVMPDnews https://t.co/884DI3ut9m — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 6, 2017

Reference police activity at Silverado Ranch, we can confirm that suspect Nicolai Mork, recently indicted by a grand jury, is in custody. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 6, 2017

An arrest report also found that he was in possession of large quantities of potentially incendiary chemicals. They included 251 pounds of ammonium nitrate, 26 pounds of aluminum, 9.5 pounds of red iron oxide, 33 pounds of a mixture of ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder referred to as “Tannerite.”

The report further read, “When combined, these chemicals can lead to explosive results, which could cause substantial damage to Mork's residence and the houses around him.”

Jacob Villani, chief deputy Clark County district attorney said, “Cops also found 17 hard drives on a desktop computer which contained violent child pornography, snuff films and images of Mork having sex with seemingly unconscious women.”

He further added, “He also had underskirt photos of women he seems to have taken with a hidden camera inside a rolling bag and video of Mork beating a woman inside his apartment.”

However, currently he is not facing any charges related to the horrific material found on his computer.

Nicholas Woolridge, Mork’s defense attorney, argued that all materials found in his client’spossession were legal and commercially available — but according to Chris Jones, Deputy Las Vegas Police Chief, “the manner in which this individual was using these materials was not for legal purposes.”

Joan Mork, the suspect’s mother, said her son had recently become very paranoid and was on medication for anxiety and depression.

“He's not a man we recognize,” she said.

According to Mork’s Facebook page, he has a master’s degree in business administration from MIT. He formerly worked at Bain & Company in Boston as a management consultant in Boston. He has also worked as a director of portfolio management at packaging company MeadWestvaco Corporation, in Richmond, Virginia.

However, his past accomplishments are irrelevant in light of what he harbors currently. It is important to note had he been a non-white man this story would have been treated very differently. It is likely he would have inevitably been labeled a "thug" or "terrorist."