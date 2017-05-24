Who Are The Manchester Attack Victims?

As victims of the tragic Manchester Arena attack are slowly identified, we begin to learn the personal stories behind the names. Let us not forget them.

Floral tributes for Ariana and the victims have been set up around Manchester this morning. ?? pic.twitter.com/MEhEqtKglj — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) May 23, 2017

The deadly Manchester Arena attack claimed 22 lives, leaving 59 others wounded. Many of the victims were children, making this one of the most tragic terrorist attacks in recent history. But others were parents whose children survived.

Some of the victims who have been identified so far have been receiving moving tributes online. These are their stories.

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8

The youngest victim, Roussos was a “beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word,” a Tarleton Community Primary School teacher wrote about her. “She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland was killed in the #ManchesterAttack https://t.co/vhUo44cJeI pic.twitter.com/dpwYmw1Wp5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2017

Nell Jones, 14

Jones had gone to the concert with a friend who was also seriously injured, Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School principal, Dennis Oliver, told reporters. He also told pupils about the tragic news. “Children are all over the place crying,” he added. “We are all devastated. The heart wrenches for me and everyone else.”

Rest in peace Nell Jones x pic.twitter.com/sTWmUFnqF7 — j (@padderskirk) May 24, 2017

Olivia Campbell, 15

The young Campbell had gone missing after the tragic Ariana Grande concert bombing, prompting her mother, Charlotte, to go on social media and on TV to ask for help finding her. Unfortunately on Wednesday, Campbell's mother wrote a post on Facebook announcing that her child hadn't made it.

Brian Duffy, the principal of Tottington High School in Bury, said the school feels “ absolutely devastated and heartbroken at the news.”

Georgina Callander, 18

Callander, known as a “super” Grande fan, had a photo with the star.

The teen's death was confirmed by Runshaw College. She was in the second year of her three-year health and social care course. Before the Monday concert, the teen tweeted at Grande, saying she was excited to see her the next day.

John Atkinson, 26

After news broke that Atkinson had died in the concert, online messages paying tribute to the young man showed just how much he was loved. One message came from Tracey Crolla, who said she was “Thinking of all the Atkinsons at this very sad time.”

“John Atkinson you turned into an amazing young man so kind and thoughtful you will be missed by everyone,” she added.

Martyn Hett, 29

After becoming separated from his friends during the concert, Hett went missing. On Wednesday, the announcement of his death came from his brother, Dan.

Hett's employer, the Manchester public relations firm Rumpus, paid him a tribute, saying the young digital manager was a man who “loved life and celebrated it every day.” Hett's partner, Russell Hayward, posted on social media, saying:

“We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn’t survive. He left this world exactly how he lived, [center] of attention. … I love you Martyn. I always will. X.”

#RIP to the beautiful Martyn Hett. Your humour and your love for others will never be forgotten. #MartynHett #Manchester pic.twitter.com/3vpnEzT4k5 — William (@willziz) May 24, 2017

Kelly Brewster, 32

Brewster had been trying to shield her sister and niece from the blast, causing her to suffer life-threatening injuries.

Kelly Brewster, 32, was a hero, who covered her niece from the explosion last night. May she rest in peace. ?? pic.twitter.com/S9WP0tzzBu — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) May 24, 2017

Angelika and Marcin Klis, 40 and 42

The Polish couple lived in York. They are survived by their two daughters, Alex and Patrycja Klis. The girls are fine but the youngest, who's a minor, is being looked after by child services.

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski told reporters that the Klises “came after the concert to collect their daughters and unfortunately we have information that they are dead.”

“The kids are safe,” Waszczykowski added.

Rest in Peace Angelika and Marcin Klis, both killed going to pick their children up from the concert 😢🙏🏼 #manchesterattacks pic.twitter.com/kAYxLxK9VM — #PrayForManchester (@geomw_) May 24, 2017

Lisa Lees and Alison Howe, 47 and 45

The friends from Royton, a Manchester suburb, were killed while they waited outside for their two daughters.

A relative of Howe wrote on social media, saying that the deadly attack “took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all she was amazing to us all.”

Lisa lees & Alison Howe, words cannot describe... i love you, rest in peace...fly high angels ???? pic.twitter.com/F5OnxsYzJJ — #PrayForManchester (@agspassion) May 24, 2017

Jane Tweddle-Taylor, 50

The South Shore Academy school receptionist was outside of the venue with a friend, picking up the friend's daughters. A mother herself, Tweddle-Taylor is survived by her partner, Mark Taylor, and their three daughters. According to Mr. Taylor, the victim was “a very lovely lady, liked by everybody.”

The school's principal, Jane Bailey, paid tribute to Tweddle-Taylor, saying she was a “truly wonderful friend and colleague.”

Jane Tweddle-Taylor is described as a 'bubbly' school receptionist who was 'full of life' #Manchester https://t.co/YGzSaynHZq pic.twitter.com/hlnxEBEZhW — The Sun (@TheSun) May 24, 2017

It's incredibly heartbreaking to know so many people of different ages and backgrounds were killed in this horrific attack. Let's hope that by sharing their stories, we will be helping their families and friends to cope with this awful tragedy.