Stephen Paddock, 64, Identified As Las Vegas Mass Shooting Gunman

“There was blood on people... It was literally like movie you feel like you’ve seen before that’s not real life,” singer Jake Owen said.

At least 50 people were killed and nearly 200 injured at a mass shooting that took place at a country music festival at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas.

A gunman reportedly opened fire just after 10 p.m. during the Route 91 Harvey country music festival at the casino, while country singer Jason Aldean was performing.

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Videos on social media show panic-stricken people ducking for cover after hearing gunshots at the festival.

Multiple sources told NBC News the suspected gunman has been identified, as 64 year-old white male Stephen Paddock from Mesquite, NV, according to NBC News.

The lone suspect was killed by the officers.

At this time there is in excess of 50 deceased and over 200 injured individuals. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

"You could hear it ringing off the rafters of the stage," singer Jake Owen recounted. "Everyone onstage started running anywhere possible. It was pretty chaotic for sure.”

"I ran just like everyone else," he added. "There was blood on people... It was literally like movie you feel like you’ve seen before thats not real life... It was pretty chaotic for a pure seven to 10 minutes."

According to the police, they found numerous weapons in Paddock's hotel room on the 32nd floor of the hotel.

Shortly after the shooting, police were actively looking for Marilou Danley, described as Paddock’s roommate and traveling companion.

Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

She has reportedly been located.

We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Police also mentioned a number to assist families in search of their loved ones.

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

According to police, a search of Paddock’s room is underway, and a search off his home will take place shortly. The motive behind this horrific action is yet to be discovered.

According to NBC News, Paddock was not known to the federal authorities, but was known to local law enforcement in Nevada. The shooter reportedly has no known connection to terrorism and police have not called the shooting a terrorist attack.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the killing was not being treated as terror-related. “No not at this point, we believe it is a local individual, he resides here locally,” he said responding to a question.

“We don’t know what his belief system was at this time.”

According to Nevada state law, this is the definition of a terrorist "a person who intentionally commits, causes, aids, furthers or conceals an act of terrorism or attempts to commit, cause, aid, further or conceal an act of terrorism.”

Paddock killed more than 50 people and injured 200 others. That makes this shooting the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

People lamented over the situation on social media, and are outraged at him not being referred as a terrorist.

LAS VEGAS



- 50 dead, over 200 wounded



- Worst mass shooting in US history



- Gunman is 64 year old Stephen Paddock



- He was shooting from 32nd floor of hotel



- Gunman was shot dead



- Police have found gunman's female companion, Marilou Danley — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 2, 2017

Murderer is Stephen Paddock



Privilege—murdering 20 people and Media/Cops ensure we know it's NOT terrrorism🙄https://t.co/NF1axbr9i4 pic.twitter.com/vrfCviNwIx — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) October 2, 2017

LVPD now reports 50+ dead.



Nevada is an Open Carry state. Where were the "good guys with a gun?" Don't more guns make us safer?😐#LasVegas — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) October 2, 2017

#LasVegas is the worst mass shooting in US history—media/cops refuse to call it terrorism b/c shooter is white male#WhereWasHeRadicalized? pic.twitter.com/Cfutnt1DLc — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) October 2, 2017

And calling them 'lone wolves' doesn't mean they are not conditioned by society #WhereWasHeRadicalised? What ideology drove them to do this? — Yogesh Taylor (@yogeshtaylor) October 2, 2017

I’m so sad to hear about what’s happened in Las Vegas. That is truly truly awful. 💔 — Jon (@MrDalekJD) October 2, 2017

Feeling really disgusted catching on up the news from Las Vegas, such a terrible and repulsive act by a purely evil coward. So sad. — Ohmwrecker (@Ohmwrecker) October 2, 2017

Don't worry everyone, it wasn't a terrorist. Go back to sleep. It's not terrorism if it's a white guy. Harmless.#StephenPaddock — 🐼 ToddUno 🐼 (@toddone) October 2, 2017

Okay, but let's start using the correct verbiage. He's a terrorist. He's a white male and he just shot up more people than anyone in US history. He's a TERRORIST. And he's white. #StephenPaddock #lasvegas #mandalaybay #jasonaldean https://t.co/vdlgNIBpHh — Courtney Gallipo (@CourtneyGallipo) October 2, 2017

Domestic Terrorism.

Awaiting the lone wolf theorizing reporting instead of an exploration into the pathological nature of... Nevermind. #VegasShooter #StephenPaddock https://t.co/m8jAShFZ2j — OnyxScholar (@DrBHotchkins) October 2, 2017

Tell me again why citizens need auto weapons? Gun control debate is literally life or death from white terrorist #LasVegas #StephenPaddock https://t.co/GSSwm00Iir — OohSheDidThat (@QueenAnnaT) October 2, 2017

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department