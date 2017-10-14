School Bans 'To Kill A Mockingbird' Yet Totally Fine With Racist Flag

The district has removed the novel out of its reading list because the content makes people "uncomfortable.” But some believe this move is hypocritical.

The school district of Biloxi, Mississippi, will no longer feature “To Kill a Mockingbird” in its junior-high reading list out of fear of how “uncomfortable” the book makes people feel.

But despite the administrators’ use of racism as a justification for removing the book from the district’s reading list, the novel revolves around racial inequality in an Alabama town. Exposing how common small town folks in the recent past acted is a central part of the book.

Due to the author’s blatantly honest portrayal of 1950s America, The Washington Post’s Michael Gerson once wrote, “To Kill a Mockingbird” “made the values of the civil rights movement — particularly a feeling for the god-awful unfairness of segregation — real for millions.”

To keep this reality from students or to attempt to keep them from learning from the past so history doesn't repeat itself, school administrators may be doing more harm than good.

It’s almost as if Harper Lee’s classic novel and its message of sympathy for individuals, no matter who they are or where they come from, should be completely forgotten due to the racial slurs featured in the book. Instead of condemning the racism that we see regularly, Mississippi educators now seem to say, we must instead turn our backs to the ground-breaking pieces of art that helped us walk away from hate in the past.

On Twitter, many users caught on to this hypocrisy, reminding school district officials in Mississippi that banning a novel that discusses racism is not going to do anything to tackle the problems we are facing now. After all, if they were so serious about condemning racism would they continue to let the state flag carry confederate symbols?

A Mississippi HS is removing To Kill a Mockingbird because it makes people uncomfortable, yet this is the flag they fly out front daily. pic.twitter.com/8cQ5lwxDzT — Hugh Jass (@CelticWombat) October 14, 2017

So let's be clear, they are uncomfortable with having to discuss racism, but quite comfortable perpetuating it. https://t.co/L7kvx2MPdK — Dr. Mansa Keita (@rasmansa) October 14, 2017

One of the best books ever written, but it makes southern white folks uncomfortable, so out it goes. This is Trump’s America. — Janie Goss (@cardsfann) October 15, 2017

The lie is more comfortable bruh ??? pic.twitter.com/YtkxQ81C7x — Corey Rockafeler (@nbaraw) October 15, 2017

But according to Biloxi district’s vice president, Kenny Holloway, administrators have heard enough complaints about the book alone to stop using it in the 8th grade course.

“There is some language in the book that makes people uncomfortable, and we can teach the same lesson with other books,” he told reporters.

Still, the school’s website claims “To Kill a Mockingbird” teaches students about compassion and empathy, regardless of race or education. Showing that despite the racist content, the book’s lesson is everything but.

While 8th grade students will no longer be required to read Lee’s novel, Holloway added, the book will remain available in Biloxi school libraries. But without offering students a venue to discuss the book’s contents, many young children without proper guidance may actually get the wrong impression from the novel. Could this move have made matters worse by keeping students from having access to the full understanding of what the story represents?

One can only assume that won't be the case. Hopefully, school district officials realize the hypocrisy in using confederate symbols while keeping students from discussing a book that helped millions to see the destructive and immoral face of racism.

Read More Mississippi Police Accused Of Racially Profiling Black Residents

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Flickr user Denise P.S