The negligent NYPD officers who failed to check on a pregnant woman, who was found dead after reporting a domestic disturbance, have been suspended.

The Brooklyn woman, Tonie Wells, called the police saying she was “scared” because her husband was “acting funny.” Two officers went to her home, but never got out of the car.

Later that morning, the cries of her toddler led neighbors to call the police, who found Wells strangled at the bottom of the stairs. Her husband, Barry Wells, was arrested in the death, but larger questions remain: why did the cops not get out of the car, and why are police not taking these calls seriously?

Police are trained to treat domestic violence calls as high priority, as one-third of female homicides are from an intimate partner. If they had thought someone’s life was truly in danger, they probably would have investigated the call with a greater degree of thoroughness or care. But they didn’t.

"They didn't even go up to the house," a neighbor reportedly said. "If they did, they would have seen her."

The NYPD has a confusing history specifically with this issue, wherein former NYPD officers have ignored calls before and been arrested for domestic violence themselves, all the while the NYPD police chief in charge of the Domestic Violence Unit is actually a survivor of abuse herself.

Amid that murky and complicated relationship is the fact that many women who report violence feel invalidated by the police. According to the ACLU, 88 percent of domestic abuse field workers say “police sometimes or often do not believe victims or blame victims for the violence.”

It’s possible this was the case with Wells, whereas the officers may not have believed there was a clear and present danger. Instead, assuming she was exaggerating or being hysterical.

We may never know the real reason why the police didn’t check on Wells, but it opens up a larger conversation about how police react to domestic violence calls and how seriously they, and our culture at large, respond to women who feel endangered.

The more we trust the brave women who reach out for help, the more we can prevent horrific incidents like the case of Wells.

