Teen Faces Backlash After ‘Black People Are Trash’ Video Goes Viral

A California teen is suspended from school for making a racist video. She said it was a joke, but is it OK to make light of the difficult race relations in the country?

A teen from the Sacramento, California, area is facing scrutiny after creating a racist video that has gone viral.

The video, which received 3 million views on Twitter over the span of a weekend, features the high school student stating that black people are “trash” and that “When the police were killing all those black people [she] was so happy.”

Now, the girl claims it was meant as a joke.

In the video, there is a classmate laughing behind her, indicating that perhaps she wasn’t being completely serious. Yet, whether or not she meant what she was saying is almost irrelevant. In the current climate, it’s both insensitive and dangerous to make light of racism and police brutality.

Sharie Thompson, a member of the black community in Sacramento, said, “The school district needs to step up and do its part, they need to educate.”

That is the primary problem — not that a high school kid did something regrettable on social media — but the lack of education around sensitivity, altogether. The high school student didn’t see the harm in her words and actions, that even something meant as ironic can cause serious consequences.

In a time when organized protest movements like Black Lives Matter are almost criminalized and then mocked by college students who acted like monkeys (an incident also broadcast widely on social media), it’s imperative that people are educated about racial sensitivity.

Making racist jokes isn’t funny. It never was. And now, more than ever, it’s time for people to wake up to that and stop hiding their biases behind the guise of humor.

Seriously.