Breitbart Is Actually Selling Steve Bannon Fidget Spinners

After getting canned by President Donald Trump, former White House strategist Steve Bannon and Breitbart are selling fidget spinner toys with his face on them.

Leftists need comfort at times like these. Gift them with a Steve Bannon Fidget Spinner! ?? pic.twitter.com/pzeAVM3LNr — SoCalGal (@SoCal1956) August 23, 2017

Now that former White House strategist Steve Bannon is back at Breitbart after being fired by President Donald Trump, he seems to be embarking on a bizarre new marketing venture.

Bannon’s face is plastered on fidget spinners being sold by Breitbart for $7.95, according to the New York Post.

“Leftists need comfort at times like these. Gift them this pacifying item that will give them something to do in between pulling down monuments. Or keep one for yourself!” the advertising copy on the Breitbart Store site reads.

The toys are bright orange with a close-up of Bannon’s scowling face and the hashtag “WAR” on one side and the Breitbart logo on the other.

“Long 2 minute spin time. Stress relief that fits in your pocket. Double sided printing with Breitbart Logo. Proudly Made in USA,” the copy adds.

Apparently, the gadgets are a promotional item to pump up this “war” Bannon has waged against his White House rivals.

He’s already hit the ground running with attacks on Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, and criticizing Monday night's Afghanistan war speech.

While we have no clue who would want to purchase such a creepy product, one thing that is clear by this stunt is that American politics has become a very big, disturbing joke thanks to Trump and his team of misfits.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Florian Schaffer