© Reuters, Mike Segar

Why You Shouldn’t Be Surprised By Jemele Hill’s ESPN Suspension

by
Cierra Bailey
Jemele Hill has been under a microscope ever since her inflammatory remarks about President Donald Trump sparked controversy for ESPN. Now, they've silenced her.

Host of ESPN’s 6 p.m. “SportsCenter,” Jemele Hill, made headlines weeks ago for tweets that strongly criticized President Donald Trump, blatantly calling him out as a white supremacist.

Hill’s tweets caused a stir throughout the entire internet and eventually caught the attention of Trump, himself, who called for her termination. ESPN attempted to smooth things over by taking Hill off the air; however, her co-host and other black colleagues refused to replace her or continue the show in her absence.

Read More
ESPN Issues Apology For Airing Sketch That Mirrored A Slave Auction

While the network distanced itself from her remarks at the time in an official statement, it was clear that there wasn’t much they could do to reprimand her without stirring up more controversy as social media users accused them of attempting to shut her views down because she is a black woman.

However, this week, ESPN finally got its chance to punish their token troublemaker when Hill took to Twitter Sunday to drag Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys after the team owner said any player who took a knee during the national anthem would be benched.

In a series of tweets, Hill said that fans could stand up to Jones by refusing to buy Cowboys merchandise or watch games.

After being accused by many other Twitter users of inciting an NFL boycott, Hill returned on Monday to clarify her comments. However, the damage had already been done.

By Monday afternoon, ESPN had released a statement announcing that Hill had been suspended for two weeks for, supposedly, violating their social media policy for the second time (the first time being the Trump fiasco).

It seems that executives at ESPN were stewing and waiting for Hill to give them a reason to dish out a punishment.

It may have seemed like the Trump controversy had died down in the public eye, and it may have appeared as though — for once — that a vocal and passionate black woman won the fight against a white male-dominated corporate behemoth.

Alas, with this move, ESPN quickly stripped that sliver of hope away by pouncing at the first opportunity to remind her who's boss.  

Additionally, another major factor in this ordeal is money, and the fact that Hill's tweets suggested hurting the NFL's pockets, which, in turn, would hurt ESPN's pockets. Of course, they couldn't stand for that.

However, this point simply serves as another infuriating example of how corporate media puts profit over people all too often. Employees, like Hill, who grind day in and day out for ESPN should be supported by their employer, but instead, they are thrown under the bus with no hesitation.

Read More
ESPN Commentator Slammed For Likening Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Mike Segar

Tags:
corporate battles corporate media dallas cowboys espn gender equality us gender inequality at work jemele hill jerry jones nfl boycott nfl protests president donald trump racism in america sports news sportscenter viral news
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.