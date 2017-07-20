Will This White House Petition Finally Get Trump To Take An IQ Test?

A petition has surfaced on the White House website seeking 100,000 signatures to demand that President Donald Trump take a MENSA monitored IQ test.

President Donald Trump often brags about being a smart man, yet his actions do not usually support that argument.

For example, Trump gave a speech lamenting the Affordable Care Act yesterday and how it has supposedly “wreaked havoc” in this country “for the past 17 years.”

It doesn’t take much to realize that number is completely impossible as former president Barack Obama served only an eight year term and the Affordable Care Act was his plan.

In reality, Obamacare has only been in effect since 2009, which was just eight years ago. Several media outlets referred to Trump’s gaffe as a “misspeak,” but really it seems like more of a lack of basic math skills.

Additionally, along the 2016 campaign trail he boasted on more than one occasion about his intelligence. He even specifically said he had a “good brain” during a segment on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when he was asked who was advising him on foreign policy and he said his number one consultant was himself.

After so many of his blunders, a petition on the White House website recently surfaced, calling for Trump to prove just how smart he is by taking an IQ test.

“Time and time again, Donald Trump has touted himself to be a brilliant man with a tremendously high IQ,” the petition reads. “For whatever reason, telling people how smart he is appears to be very important to him—and since his presidency thus far has allowed for all types of trivial engagements, he should simply shut down the non-believers and have his IQ formally tested. This would serve to substantiate his claims, and lend credibility to his decision-making skills to bipartisan U.S. citizens.”

The petition requests that Trump take a MENSA monitored test, which is the notable “high IQ-society,” The Daily Dot notes.

The petition needs to reach 100,000 signatures by August 19 to get a response from the White House, at the time of writing it only had 305.

Even if the petition does achieve its goal, it isn't likely that Trump will agree to take any IQ test. However, his own actions really tell us everything we need to know about his intellect, or lack thereof.

