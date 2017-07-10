WinCo Guards Brutally Put Teen Girl In A Headlock Over Stealing Candy

As the woman recording the brutal assault asks the teenage girl what she stole, she says, through tears, “Candy.”

Video shows #VXR WinCo loss prevention employees trying to apprehend a 14yo girl for stealing candy.The girl is charged w/ felony. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/y3AhInyTuM — Kellee Azar (@KelleeAzar) July 10, 2017

Two WinCo employees in Vancouver, Washington, were caught on camera putting a 15-year-old in a headlock and brutally dragging her over alleged shoplifting.

In the distressing video, the girl can be seen crying "Please stop" as two loss prevention workers wrestle her to the ground, injuring her knees.

Meanwhile, onlookers, including the woman recording the incident, try to intervene.

The woman asks the girl what she had stolen.

In response, the girl, through tears, says, “Candy.”

She was reportedly detained in Clark County Juvenile Detention Center and charged for second-degree robbery.

WinCo released a statement addressing the incident:

"While in our store, the individual concealed items and left the store without paying. The individual was then approached by WinCo Foods’ loss prevention employees, who identified themselves as such. As our employees questioned the individual, she attempted to flee and was detained by WinCo’s loss prevention. At this point, the individual initiated contact by physically attacking multiple employees. All of this occurred immediately before the footage started in the video posted on social media."