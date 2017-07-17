JK Rowling Masterfully Burns Trump With Her Witty Tweets

After White House aide Stephen Miller praised President Donald Trump for his oratory skills, author J.K. Rowling found a reason to unearth an old tweet of the president to make a literary point.

President Donald Trump isn't known for his eloquence, so when author J.K. Rowling found an old tweet of his quoting poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, she didn't miss the opportunity to use it to burn both the president and White House aide Stephen Miller.

Read More Petulant President Trump Blocks Anyone Who Criticizes Him

In a recent Fox News interview, Miller praised the president, calling him the "best orator to hold that office in generations." The loyal aide went as far as calling Trump "the most gifted politician of our time."

Stephen Miller: "President #Trump's the most gifted politician of our time, and he's the best orator to hold that office in generations." pic.twitter.com/kmulH35MEr — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 9, 2017

Clearly, both statements seemed odd to the British author, who promptly unearthed an old tweet of the president quoting Emerson.

"What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us."



--Ralph Waldo Emerson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2012

Quoting the old tweet, Rowling responded with one classy literary burn.

And here you are, lying right in front of us. https://t.co/mOVomAfPpP — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 9, 2017

Earlier, however, Rowling had addressed Miller's comments regarding his boss and the possibility of war with North Korea.

Referring to the “best orator” remark by reminding her followers that in the golden ages of tyrants, sacrifices were offered to please the gods, she also taught us all a history lesson that should never be forgotten.

On the eve of war, tributes are paid to the Dear Leader's silver tongue and godlike wisdom.



Wonder what's happening in North Korea. https://t.co/5qrFXr3qL1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 9, 2017

The Twittersphere couldn't have enough of her sass, of course.

The depravity that is Trump is so ubiquitous sometimes it feels like he's sucking the oxygen out of the entire universe. — Jesper Weigner (@jespernweigner) August 9, 2017

(I keep reading this over and over and it gets better every time) Sigh... — Tracy @Pelvic Guru (@PelvicGuru1) August 9, 2017

What is left for us to know is if Trump will respond, taking to Twitter to target Rowling with his characteristic crass and borderline childish remarks in an attempt to hurt the celebrated author. At this point, one can only hope. After all, we're sure the "Harry Potter" creator would have a field day showing him who's boss.

Read More JK Rowling Slams Trump’s Character By Quoting A Former President

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Andrew Kelly